Bridgestone Americas announced that the company has been named the “Official Tire of Yamaha Champions Riding School.” The Yamaha Champions Riding School teaches all skill levels and aims to grow the sport of motorcycling through world-class rider education, with state-of-the-art tire technology a critical component of this goal.

Bridgestone featured a Yamaha Champions Riding School bike in their booth at AIMExpo to display the Battlax Hypersport S23 tires.

Yamaha Champions Riding School offers ChampSchool two-day, on-bike training sessions, which are immersive, in-person training events that take place on tracks across the country. In addition to ChampSchool, Yamaha Champions Riding School also offers ChampGrad for ChampSchool graduates; ChampStreet for a single-day, scaled-down version of ChampSchool; and Champ U, which is an online, video-based curriculum accessible to any rider anywhere in the world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Yamaha Champions Riding School,” Jared Williams, general manager of Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire business in the U.S, and Canada told PSB at AIMExpo. “This partnership reflects Bridgestone’s dedication to supporting riders with top-tier technology that is perfect for teaching students how to manage grip and ensuring a superior experience on the track.”

The Bridgestone booth at AIMExpo

Yamaha Champions Riding School in-person schools will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s premium motorcycle tire line, Battlax, including the new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23, to help riders gain sufficient confidence and comfort while learning and completing each course. The ChampStreet school will feature the flagship tire of the Battlax street application line, Battlax Racing Street RS11, to help riders experience a stable and comfortable ride.