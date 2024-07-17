Jim Dowell has been promoted to the newly created national sales and racing program manager role for Bridgestone Motorcycle Products in the USA and Canada.

(Photo: Bridgestone)

With this promotion, Dowell will lead the sales team and racing efforts. His primary responsibilities will include developing and executing strategic sales plans, growing market share, and optimizing profitability.

Dowell joined Bridgestone nearly six years ago as senior manager of channel sales for Motorcycle Products. During his tenure with the company, Dowell has consistently been recognized for his dedication and performance, even earning the prestigious Bridgestone President’s Club Award in 2020 and 2023 for outstanding sales. Dowell will report to Jared Williams, general manager for Bridgestone Motorcycle Products in the USA and Canada.

Before joining Bridgestone, Dowell served as a U.S. Army officer for nearly ten years and ended his military career as a Green Beret at the 5th Special Forces Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and international relations from Harvard University. Outside of work, Dowell has been an avid motorcyclist for almost 20 years.