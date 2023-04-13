First Look: 2023 CFMOTO 450SS

CFMOTO USA has been busy focusing on the two-wheel variety in powersports lately, with its newest addition being the 2023 CFMOTO 450SS. The company says the light-midweight sportbike is “poised to be a flagship in one of the most popular and fast-growing modern motorcycle segments.”

CFMOTO's 2023 450SS is designed for urban streets and canyon riding but may be better suited for the track (Photo: Rider Magazine)

PSB's sister publication, Rider Magazine, gave readers a first-look review of the guts of this sporty bike powered by a liquid-cooled DOHC 450cc parallel-Twin with a 270-degree crankshaft making a claimed 50 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28.8 lb-ft of torque at 7,600 rpm. The engine has an 11.5:1 compression ratio and Bosch EFI and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch.

According to Rider's report, the 450SS is suited to city and canyon riding but is especially suited to the track as a result of several of the bike’s features.

Regarding the design, the 450SS was put through “extensive aerodynamic wind tunnel testing." And GP racing-derived winglets enhance stability by providing a 1.6 times downforce at higher speeds.

The chromoly steel frame, aluminum alloy wheels, and a 3.8-gal fuel tank contribute to a trim 370-lb wet weight. It has a 53.5-inch wheelbase and a 31-inch seat height.

The 2023 CFMOTO 450SS will be available in Nebula Black or Zircon Black with an MSRP of $5,499. No word yet on when it will be delivered to dealers.

For the full report, head over to Rider's website.