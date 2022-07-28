New CFMOTO motorcycles get First Ride review from Rider

Rider Magazine’s Greg Drevenstedt reflects on the CFMOTO 2022 motorcycle lineup after test riding each model. Drevenstedt has more than a decade of motorcycle testing experience. "When CFMOTO invited Rider Minneapolis to ride its 2022 lineup of motorcycles – a total of seven models (plus an eighth model that’s under embargo) – I was all-in," he said.

The 2022 units include the 126cc Papio minibike, 300NK naked bike, 300SS fully faired sportbike, 650NK naked bike, 650 ADVentura street-adventure bike, 700CL-X street scrambler and 700CL-X Sport modern café racer.

For a full breakdown of each model and more information about CFMOTO, click the link below: