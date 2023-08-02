Ninja ZX-10R and Z900 return to Kawasaki’s 2024 motorcycle lineup

Kawasaki has announced the return of two popular models to its 2024 motorcycle lineup with the Ninja ZX-10R and Z900. The Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition supersport will be available in both ABS and non-ABS versions. The Z900 ABS supernaked sportbike will come in two color variations followed by the 2024 Z900 SE ABS.

2024 Ninja ZX-10R supersport (Photos: Kawasaki)

Ninja ZX-10R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R supersport continues to raise the bar in road racing around the globe with its success on the racetrack, including carrying the brand to seven FIM Superbike World Championships (WorldSBK) since 2013.

The Ninja ZX-10R has a 998cc in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve engine that balances power with manageability and its paired with advanced electronics such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and Power Modes.

An aluminum twin-spar frame, Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF), and horizontal back-link rear suspension with a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock have been developed with technology straight from Kawasaki’s World Superbike factory racers and contribute to the Ninja ZX-10R’s cornering performance. The TFT (thin film transistor) color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via the Rideology app and electronic cruise control add rider convenience.

The next-generation bodywork and styling with integrated winglets were designed with aerodynamic performance in mind and offer improved drag resistance and an increase in downforce, while its recently introduced air-cooled oil cooler increases cooling and boosts engine performance.

The 2024 Ninja ZX-10R is available in the Metallic Flat Spark Black / Ebony colorway while the Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition features exclusive Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) graphics with both made available as ABS and non-ABS models.

2024 Z900 ABS naked sportbike.

Z900 ABS

The 2024 Z900 ABS naked sportbike features a host of advanced features and epitomizes what Kawasaki believes a supernaked bike should be. The Z900 ABS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, trellis frame, Sugomi-inspired Z styling, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), Power Mode and integrated riding modes selection, smartphone connectivity, TFT color instrumentation, LED headlamp, position lamp and license plate lamp, and Dunlop Sportmax RoadSport 2 tires.

Z900 SE ABS

The Kawasaki Z900 SE ABS supernaked channels many of the features found on its Z900 brethren. Additional features unique to the 2024 Z900 SE ABS include an upgraded Brembo front brake package, a large-diameter inverted fork with added compression damping adjustability, and an Öhlins S46 rear shock with remote preload adjuster. Together, Kawasaki says these premium upgrades deliver improved handling, performance, and excitement in addition to styling cues that make this supernaked motorcycle stand out from the crowd.

2024 Model Variations:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Color: Metallic Flat Spark Black / Ebony

MSRP: $17,799

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition

Color: Lime Green / Ebony

MSRP: $17,799

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS

Color: Metallic Flat Spark Black / Ebony

MSRP: $18,799

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R KRT Edition ABS

Color: Lime Green / Ebony

MSRP: $18,799

Kawasaki Z900 ABS

Color: Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Matte Dark Gray, Candy Persimmon Red / Ebony*

MSRP: $9,799, *$10,099

Kawasaki Z900 SE

Color: Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Candy Lime Green

MSRP: $11,299