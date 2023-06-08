Kawasaki introduces all-new Eliminator motorcycle for 2024

Included in Kawasaki’s lineup of 2024 models is the all-new Eliminator motorcycle that offers a more upright riding position paired with a revamped 451cc parallel-twin engine for an entry-level machine that will appeal to a wide range of riders. Combined with its highly capable chassis, comfortable ergonomics and modern technology, the Eliminator intends to make any ride enjoyable.

Kawasaki’s all-new Eliminator motorcycle offers a more upright riding position paired with a revamped 451cc parallel-twin engine based on the Ninja 400 sportbike. (Photos: Kawasaki)

New drivetrain

The Eliminator’s parallel-twin engine uses the same platform as the Ninja 400 sportbike but has a 6.8mm longer stroke to increase displacement for better low-end torque, benefiting low-speed rideability for a relaxed, fun machine.

The large 32mm throttle valves provide strong air-flow while the oval-shaped valves allow their closed position to sit at an angle, contributing to quicker throttle response.

A smooth-shifting six-speed transmission covers a wide range of riding conditions and allows for more comfortable cruising on the highway or city streets, while the final gear ratio was selected for a similar feel to some of its Ninja counterparts. The assist and slipper clutch gives a lighter feel at the lever. During high back torque, such as when too low of gear is selected during downshifting, the slipper function allows some clutch slippage to help prevent rear-wheel hop and stalling due to engine lock-up.

The Eliminator SE ABS comes in a distinct orange color and special graphics that make it pop. The headlight cowl is reminiscent of those found on the original Eliminator SE.

Lightweight frame

The long and low frame design keeps the rider’s seat low while maintaining a sporty feel, and the geometry of the chassis was carefully designed to provide light, natural handling to boost rider confidence.

A die-cast aluminum swingarm mount plate bolts to the back of the engine for the swingarm pivot shaft, allowing the swingarm to be mounted directly to the engine. Using this method eliminates the need for additional frame cross members for torsional rigidity.

Wheels and brakes

Keeping with the customary long and low design, the 2024 Eliminator comes with 18-inch front and 16-inch rear 10-spoke wheels. Measuring in at 130/70-18 up front and 150/80-16 in the rear, the larger-sized tires help provide riding composure while adding to the motorcycle’s striking figure.

A large 310mm semi-floating petal front brake disc, paired with a balanced actuation dual-piston caliper, provides strong, effective stopping power and a rigid front brake master cylinder helps to eliminate idle stroke for an overall more positive feel. The rear dual-piston caliper with large pistons and 220mm rear petal disc keeps the motorcycle in check in the rear.

An anti-lock braking system is featured on select Eliminator models, which features Nissin’s latest compact ABS control unit that can step in and assist with braking under certain conditions.

Ergonomics

Rider comfort was kept in mind every step of the way when designing the Eliminator. To help increase rider confidence, the rider is situated in a relaxed riding position, and the lower seat height and scooped design provide moderate hip support for increased rider comfort.

Wide, flat rubber-mounted handlebars not only add to the authentic Eliminator styling but provide the rider with a wider grip for easier bike control. The footpegs are found in a standard central location and are covered in rubber to add comfort to the rider’s feet and combine hard rubber with hollow centers and hidden counterweights to help reduce vibration in the feet.

Instrumentation

A round headlight pays homage to the motorcycle’s overall heritage design and features a modern LED lamp with dual high/low beam chambers and position lamps so that the entire headlight appears lit like a traditional incandescent bulb. The tail light is reminiscent of early Eliminator models with its slim, wide design, giving it the perfect street-dominating look.

Keeping the Eliminator’s authenticity but staying with current times, a modern, compact, round-shaped LCD instrument panel was chosen to adorn the front of the motorcycle, fully equipped with a positive LCD screen for high contrast and excellent readability while riding. The display functions include a digital speedometer, digital bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator, clock, odometer, dual trip meters, fuel gauge, remaining fuel range, current and average fuel consumption, coolant temperature, maintenance reminder, smartphone mail and call notices, and Bluetooth indicator.

Rideology app

Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the Rideology App, a number of instrument functions can be accessed, logged, and reviewed contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

Eliminator SE ABS

The Eliminator SE comes in a distinct, eye-catching orange color adorned with special graphics that make it pop. The headlight cowl is reminiscent of those found on the original Eliminator SE motorcycles and its cunning mounting method helps add to the compact, stylish design. A convenient USB-C outlet is mounted on the right handlebar, and its waterproof design helps protect it from the elements. Staying in line with the standard seat, the Eliminator SE’s seat keeps the same overall shape but features a two-pattern seat leather and stitching along the top edge.

Kawasaki Eliminator

Color: Pearl Robotic White, Pearl Storm Gray

MSRP: $6,649

Kawasaki Eliminator ABS

Color: Pearl Robotic White, Metallic Flat Spark Black

MSRP: $6,949

Kawasaki Eliminator SE ABS

Color: Candy Steel Furnace Orange / Ebony

MSRP: : $7,249

All Eliminator models are available starting this month from Kawasaki dealers.