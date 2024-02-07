CFMOTO reveals new ATVs and bikes at AIMExpo
On Tuesday at AIMExpo, CFMOTO took the wraps off two new motorcycle models (new to the U.S.) and two ATV models.
The new CFORCE 800 Touring ATV is an affordable two-up trailblazing package. Key features include a new 800cc engine with a ride-by-wire throttle that delivers increased horsepower and torque, as well as a fully redesigned CVT transmission and a state-of-the-art rider interface. The MSRP for this model starts at $9,299.
With the same platform the CFORCE 800, featuring a high-output twin-cylinder engine, the CFORCE 1000 comes in at a price point that will be hard to beat by other brands at a sub-$10k MSRP. The new twin-cylinder delivers power and performance for riders to conquer challenging trails and blaze new ones. From the all-new engine to the highly adjustable suspension to the innovative TFT display, the CFMOTO team claims it’s the ultimate touring machine with a starting MSRP of $9,999.
When the 2024 CFMOTO also introduced the 2025 Ibex 450 adventure bike, based on the 650 ADVentura middleweight street-adventure bike. On that same platform, the company also revealed a low-seat height cruiser model, the 450CL-C.
The 2025 Ibex 450 features a liquid-cooled 449cc parallel-Twin with DOHC, a 270-degree crank, and dual counterbalancers all working together for a claimed 44 hp at 8,500 rpm and 32.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch.
The Ibex 450 has a fully adjustable KYB inverted fork and a central-aligned, multi-link rear monoshock with adjustable damping and preload and an external gas reservoir for steady damping and enhanced heat dissipation. Suspension travel is 8 inches front and rear.
The 2025 CFMOTO Ibex 450 will come in Zephyr Blue or Tundra Grey and start at $6,499.