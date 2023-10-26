Kawasaki unveils 40th-anniversary edition Ninjas

Since first arriving on the scene in 1984 and officially rebranding the famous GPz900R, the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle brand continues to illustrate high performance in every class. To celebrate this historic run in the powersports industry, Kawasaki has revealed the 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles.

In the late 1980s, one Kawasaki machine stood out in the United States: The Ninja ZX-7. Embracing Kawasaki’s relentless pursuit of innovation on the racetrack, the Ninja ZX-7 became the brand’s flagship in the FIM Endurance World Championship, finding its way to the top step of the podium in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

A specially reproduced three-color livery will be found on each 40th Anniversary Edition model, with a large “Kawasaki” logo on the fairings.

Stateside, Kawasaki continued its championship run in AMA Superbike, adding four additional titles in 1990, 1992, 1996 and 1997 to make nine championships. In 1993, Kawasaki rider Scott Russell captured the WorldSBK Championship aboard his Ninja ZX-7R, further proving the Ninja’s strength.

Inspired by one of the iconic motorcycles that changed the racetrack scene, a special Ninja ZX-7-inspired colorway will be available on the Ninja ZX-4RR ABS, Ninja ZX-6R ABS, Ninja ZX-10R ABS and Ninja ZX-14R ABS.

All logos featured on the motorcycle are reproduced from original drawings, and the various other elements were specially designed to bring back memories of the Ninja ZX-7 series' historic list of wins. A special 40th Anniversary emblem designed to resemble a championship sticker can be found on the top of the fuel tank, and the displacement numbers featured on the tail cowl are based on the fonts used in the '80s and '90s. Specially painted lime green wheels on all models, silver-painted frame and swingarm on the Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-4RR, and gold-painted front fork outer tubes on the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R complete the iconic throwback look.

NINJA ZX-4RR ABS

Kawasaki redefined the 400cc supersport category with the arrival of the Ninja ZX-4R and Ninja ZX-4RR motorcycles. This circuit-focused motorcycle combines real-world road enjoyment and track riding potential and provides the rider the satisfaction of being able to ride with confidence. The Ninja ZX-4R boasts a powerful 399cc in-line four-cylinder engine that produces music to the ears with its high-performance audible signal – helping it stand out from the competition.

NINJA ZX-6R ABS

The 2024 Ninja ZX-6R ABS supersport motorcycle features a potent 636cc engine, advanced electronics, and a lightweight chassis. The 636cc engine has been optimized for the street and the track, offering an exhilarating experience in a wide range of riding situations, allowing you to rule the track and run the streets. The Ninja ZX-6R ABS features a 636cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), sophisticated instrumentation, styling with twin LED headlights and taillight, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), selectable power modes combined with Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), class-leading SHOWA suspension, SHOWA SFF-BP fork, Assist & Slipper Clutch, comfortable ergonomics with adjustable clutch lever, multi-function LCD screen, and a pressed-aluminum perimeter frame.

NINJA ZX-10R ABS

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R supersport continues to set the bar high in the pinnacle of road racing around the globe and on the track, including carrying Kawasaki to seven FIM Superbike World Championships (WorldSBK) since 2013. The Ninja ZX-10R has a 998cc in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve engine that balances power with manageability and its paired with the latest and most advanced electronics such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and Power Modes.

NINJA ZX-14R ABS

The 2024 Ninja ZX-14R supersport will return to dealership floors for this special 40th anniversary celebration. It features a powerful 1,441cc DOHC inline-four engine that can deliver plenty of power and a unique monocoque aluminum frame for balance, performance, and responsive handling. Premium onboard electronics and uncompromising refinement allow the rider to take on the track and the backroads with sophisticated ease. It is equipped with two power modes and a three-mode Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) system that can easily be turned on or off with switches. The Ninja ZX-14R also features a back-torque limiting slipper clutch, stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines, Brembo® 4-piston monobloc calipers paired with large floating front discs and a high-grade dash meter.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

Color: Lime Green/Pearl Crystal White/Blue

MSRP: $10,299

Availability: Winter 2023

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

Color: Lime Green/Pearl Crystal White/Blue

MSRP: $12,649

Availability: Winter 2023

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

Color: Lime Green/Pearl Crystal White/Blue

MSRP: $19,149

Availability: Winter 2023

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

Color: Lime Green/Pearl Crystal White/Blue

MSRP: $17,249

Availability: Winter 2023