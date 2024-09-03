Landmaster reveals 2025 UTV lineup with new trim packages

Landmaster has announced its 2025 lineup with purpose-built trim packages ready to tackle the outdoors. Landmaster has also made significant factory upgrades and added extra value enhancements for its customers.

While many companies are retreating to offshore production, Landmaster is increasing its investment in U.S. manufacturing, technology, process improvements, and American jobs. The company continues making impactful choices to source suppliers locally and regionally.

Some of the recent improvements include best practices from the automotive and aerospace industries, advanced quality inspections at each stage of the production process, and 100% assembled UTVs delivered to its dealer network.

Landmaster N7 Crew Touring Edition

The 2025 lineup includes four distinct trim options, each engineered to cater to specific user needs:

Classic Edition: The essential model for property maintenance and large-acreage chores.

Ranch Edition: A workhorse UTV for agricultural and ranching tasks.

Wilderness Edition: Ideal for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

Touring Edition: Built for play and recreation.

These purpose-built trims offer customization and value. With up to 19 factory-installed upgrades in select packages, customers can save up to $6,200 compared to purchasing and installing accessories individually. The new 2025 models begin production in August and arrive at dealer locations by early September.