DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

OPE Business magazine shares STEC will distribute Landmaster UTVs

The StaffMarch 14, 2024
The Landmaster Industry Pro lineup offers gas and electric UTVs for comercial work. Photo courtesy fo Landmaster

OPE Business magazine shares that STEC Equipment, a  specialized turf equipment distributor, has announced a partnership with Landmaster. STEC will offer Landmaster’s Industry Pro commercial utility vehicles to its growing line of equipment. The Industry Pro brand includes gas-powered and lithium-powered utility vehicles built for commercial, industrial and rental applications.

OPE Business shares:

The UTVs are designed, engineered, welded and shipped out of Landmaster’s Indiana manufacturing facility to ensure prompt product delivery times. The 4×4 vehicles include standard options which satisfy key safety protocols, including four-wheel disc brakes, three-point seatbelt, ROPS-certified rollover protective cages, front bumper, backup alarm, horn, strobe light, taillights, and 15 or 24 mph speed options.

Check out the story from OPE Business:

STEC to distribute Landmaster Industry Pro UTVs

Tags
The StaffMarch 14, 2024
Back to top button