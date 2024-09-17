Suzuki releases second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs

Suzuki Motor USA has unveiled its second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs that look to deliver for on-road and off-road enthusiasts. Rounding out these models is the 2025 KingQuad lineup, where each new ATV now arrives with a standard, two-year Limited Warranty.

Suzuki has unveiled its second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs that look to deliver for on-road and off-road enthusiasts. (Photos: Suzuki Motor USA)

2025 GSX-8R

The new for the 2025 GSX-8R is three different paint schemes. MSRP is $9,669.

The new for 2025, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, along with Suzuki’s hero Metallic Triton Blue, bright Pearl Ignite Yellow are available options for the 2025 GSX-8R – each featuring the unique graphics and font motif introduced by the GSX-8S that connect this mid-size sportbike to Suzuki’s legacy of performance. The GSX-8R is fitted with a Showa SFF-BP fork and matching rear shock for agile and sure handling that helps the GSX-8R be at the pinnacle of the middleweight sportbike category.

2025 V-Strom 650

2025 V-Strom 650XT

Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s narrow engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy while complying with worldwide emission standards. Low weight and a trim chassis create a V-Strom that is versatile, eminently rideable, and financially accessible.

MSRP $9,299

MSRP $ 9,799

KingQuad ATVs

With bold, angular bodywork, Suzuki has unveiled a new range of KingQuads that fit many types of users.

The 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering model features a 722cc, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that delivers strong low- to mid-range torque and impressive peak horsepower. A sportbike-derived chain-and-gear camshaft drive system helps create a compact engine. The Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission provides versatility and convenience with a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range selection. Handlebar-mounted push-button controls permit easy selection between 2WD, 4WD, and differential-lock 4WD.

2025 KingQuad 750AXi

MSRP $9,829

MSRP $10,929

MSRP $11,529

MSRP $11,529

MSRP $11,529

KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering

The 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering helps tackle challenging terrain with the capabilities only a KingQuad possesses. The electronic power steering system has a higher capacity than the prior generation for significantly reduced steering effort that also damps vibration.

2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE

The KingQuad 500AXi models employ a 493cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that produces a wide powerband with strong top-end power. The engine is canted forward for a low center of gravity, resulting in reduced engine height and lower seat height. The Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission has a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range selection. To increase rider comfort and towing capacity the KingQuad’s frame has thick-wall steel tubes and reinforced brackets in key areas.

2025 KingQuad 500AXi

MSRP $8,229

MSRP $9,879

MSRP $10,529

MSRP $10,279

MSRP $10,529

KingQuad 400FSi

2025 KingQuad 400ASi Camo

For riders who favor a sportier performance, the 2025 Suzuki KingQuad 400FSi features a five-speed manual-shift transmission and semi-automatic clutch. The fuel-injected, 376cc, four-stroke, four-valve engine produces efficient power and drivability. A long-lasting, high-performance iridium spark plug and refined Pulsed-secondary AIR-injection (PAIR) system help provide outstanding fuel efficiency and impressive performance.