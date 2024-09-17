ATVLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterPrevious Top Daily StoriesSuzukiTop Stories

Suzuki releases second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs

The StaffSeptember 17, 2024

Suzuki Motor USA has unveiled its second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs that look to deliver for on-road and off-road enthusiasts. Rounding out these models is the 2025 KingQuad lineup, where each new ATV now arrives with a standard, two-year Limited Warranty.

Suzuki has unveiled its second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs that look to deliver for on-road and off-road enthusiasts. (Photos: Suzuki Motor USA)

2025 GSX-8R

The new for the 2025 GSX-8R is three different paint schemes. MSRP is $9,669.

The new for 2025, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, along with Suzuki’s hero Metallic Triton Blue, bright Pearl Ignite Yellow are available options for the 2025 GSX-8R – each featuring the unique graphics and font motif introduced by the GSX-8S that connect this mid-size sportbike to Suzuki’s legacy of performance. The GSX-8R is fitted with a Showa SFF-BP fork and matching rear shock for agile and sure handling that helps the GSX-8R be at the pinnacle of the middleweight sportbike category.

2025 V-Strom 650

2025 V-Strom 650XT

Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s narrow engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy while complying with worldwide emission standards. Low weight and a trim chassis create a V-Strom that is versatile, eminently rideable, and financially accessible.

  • 2025 V-Strom 650
    MSRP $9,299
  • 2025 V-Strom 650XT
    MSRP $ 9,799

KingQuad ATVs

With bold, angular bodywork, Suzuki has unveiled a new range of KingQuads that fit many types of users.

The 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering model features a 722cc, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that delivers strong low- to mid-range torque and impressive peak horsepower. A sportbike-derived chain-and-gear camshaft drive system helps create a compact engine. The Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission provides versatility and convenience with a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range selection. Handlebar-mounted push-button controls permit easy selection between 2WD, 4WD, and differential-lock 4WD.

  • 2025 KingQuad 750AXi
    MSRP $9,829
  • 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering
    MSRP $10,929
  • 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE
    MSRP $11,529
  • 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE Camo
    MSRP $11,529
  • 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+
    MSRP $11,529

KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering

The 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering helps tackle challenging terrain with the capabilities only a KingQuad possesses. The electronic power steering system has a higher capacity than the prior generation for significantly reduced steering effort that also damps vibration.

2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE

The KingQuad 500AXi models employ a 493cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that produces a wide powerband with strong top-end power. The engine is canted forward for a low center of gravity, resulting in reduced engine height and lower seat height. The Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission has a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range selection. To increase rider comfort and towing capacity the KingQuad’s frame has thick-wall steel tubes and reinforced brackets in key areas.

  • 2025 KingQuad 500AXi
    MSRP $8,229
  • 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering
    MSRP $9,879
  • 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE
    MSRP $10,529
  • 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE Camo
    MSRP $10,279
  • 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+
    MSRP $10,529

KingQuad 400FSi

2025 KingQuad 400ASi Camo

For riders who favor a sportier performance, the 2025 Suzuki KingQuad 400FSi features a five-speed manual-shift transmission and semi-automatic clutch. The fuel-injected, 376cc, four-stroke, four-valve engine produces efficient power and drivability. A long-lasting, high-performance iridium spark plug and refined Pulsed-secondary AIR-injection (PAIR) system help provide outstanding fuel efficiency and impressive performance.

  • 2025 KingQuad 400ASi
    MSRP $6,999
  • 2025 KingQuad 400ASi Camo
    MSRP $7,549
  • 2025 KingQuad 400Asi SE
    MSRP $7,649
  • 2025 KingQuad 400FSi
    MSRP $6,999
  • 2025 KingQuad 400FSi Camo
    MSRP $7,549

