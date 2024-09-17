Suzuki releases second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs
Suzuki Motor USA has unveiled its second wave of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs that look to deliver for on-road and off-road enthusiasts. Rounding out these models is the 2025 KingQuad lineup, where each new ATV now arrives with a standard, two-year Limited Warranty.
2025 GSX-8R
The new for 2025, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, along with Suzuki’s hero Metallic Triton Blue, bright Pearl Ignite Yellow are available options for the 2025 GSX-8R – each featuring the unique graphics and font motif introduced by the GSX-8S that connect this mid-size sportbike to Suzuki’s legacy of performance. The GSX-8R is fitted with a Showa SFF-BP fork and matching rear shock for agile and sure handling that helps the GSX-8R be at the pinnacle of the middleweight sportbike category.
2025 V-Strom 650
Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s narrow engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy while complying with worldwide emission standards. Low weight and a trim chassis create a V-Strom that is versatile, eminently rideable, and financially accessible.
- 2025 V-Strom 650
MSRP $9,299
- 2025 V-Strom 650XT
MSRP $ 9,799
KingQuad ATVs
The 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering model features a 722cc, DOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that delivers strong low- to mid-range torque and impressive peak horsepower. A sportbike-derived chain-and-gear camshaft drive system helps create a compact engine. The Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission provides versatility and convenience with a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range selection. Handlebar-mounted push-button controls permit easy selection between 2WD, 4WD, and differential-lock 4WD.
- 2025 KingQuad 750AXi
MSRP $9,829
- 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering
MSRP $10,929
- 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE
MSRP $11,529
- 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE Camo
MSRP $11,529
- 2025 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+
MSRP $11,529
KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering
The 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering helps tackle challenging terrain with the capabilities only a KingQuad possesses. The electronic power steering system has a higher capacity than the prior generation for significantly reduced steering effort that also damps vibration.
The KingQuad 500AXi models employ a 493cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that produces a wide powerband with strong top-end power. The engine is canted forward for a low center of gravity, resulting in reduced engine height and lower seat height. The Quadmatic CVT-type automatic transmission has a fender-mounted gate-type shifter for high/low range selection. To increase rider comfort and towing capacity the KingQuad’s frame has thick-wall steel tubes and reinforced brackets in key areas.
- 2025 KingQuad 500AXi
MSRP $8,229
- 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering
MSRP $9,879
- 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE
MSRP $10,529
- 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE Camo
MSRP $10,279
- 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+
- 2025 KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+
MSRP $10,529
KingQuad 400FSi
For riders who favor a sportier performance, the 2025 Suzuki KingQuad 400FSi features a five-speed manual-shift transmission and semi-automatic clutch. The fuel-injected, 376cc, four-stroke, four-valve engine produces efficient power and drivability. A long-lasting, high-performance iridium spark plug and refined Pulsed-secondary AIR-injection (PAIR) system help provide outstanding fuel efficiency and impressive performance.
- 2025 KingQuad 400ASi
MSRP $6,999
- 2025 KingQuad 400ASi Camo
MSRP $7,549
- 2025 KingQuad 400Asi SE
MSRP $7,649
- 2025 KingQuad 400FSi
MSRP $6,999
- 2025 KingQuad 400FSi Camo
MSRP $7,549