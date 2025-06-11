MotoAmerica is expanding its event footprint and embracing the booming adventure bike (ADV) segment with the launch of the Motul ADV Experience, set to debut during the MotoAmerica round at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) from August 1–3.

For powersports dealers, this marks a strategic opportunity to tap into one of the fastest-growing motorcycle categories, blending road racing with immersive off-road experiences tailored to ADV riders and curious newcomers alike.

Located within VIR’s expansive grounds, the Motul ADV Experience will feature a dedicated ADV Village, an obstacle course, a singletrack 6.5-mile loop, camping areas, ADV gear and bike vendors, and displays from major motorcycle manufacturers. Additional highlights include rider clinics, Dragoo Adventure Rider Training (D.A.R.T.), and interactive sessions designed to help riders sharpen skills and deepen brand engagement.

MotoAmerica is already a major draw for motorcycle enthusiasts, and this ADV addition provides dealers and OEMs with another compelling reason to participate. The series has brought in Christian Dutcher to lead the new initiative, as his team operates DirtDaze, one of the country’s largest ADV rallies, and brings deep experience in curating hands-on, community-oriented riding events.

“MotoAmerica has a built-in audience for this event already, so we expect it to be an excellent incremental success,” says Dutcher. “We also believe that even non-ADV riders will find this entertaining, educational, and eye-opening to this popular segment of the motorcycle market.”

Attendees with MotoAmerica admission tickets will have free access to the ADV area, with camping and trail usage available for an added fee. Alongside the ADV attractions, fans can enjoy MotoAmerica’s full slate of on-track action, including five racing classes, an open paddock, demo rides, a kids’ carnival zone, and camping.

For Motul North America, the event is a strategic brand alignment. “We’re passionate about celebrating the adventure riding community,” says Amber Bates, general manager of Motul North America. “This event brings enthusiasts of two wheels together at a venue that has something for everyone. We hope to help create an experience where riders can showcase their skills, build camaraderie, and inspire others to join the adventure.”

The Motul ADV Experience offers a prime opportunity to connect with engaged enthusiasts, demo new models, and showcase products in an authentic, hands-on environment—right alongside America’s premier motorcycle racing action.