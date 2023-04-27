MIC accounts for growth of adventure bikes and electric vehicles

With the growing popularity of the adventure bike market segment, the MIC has announced it will add a category to its Retail Sales Report (RSR) for the first time in decades. The MIC Research & Statistics Department will divide the adventure and dual sport categories as specific types underneath the general dual heading in the April RSR.



First-quarter sales figures for new motorcycles, scooters and ATVs, among many leading brands, will be available to MIC members on the association website at the end of this week.

In addition, the MIC is looking for someone who understands electric vehicle technology, and is interested in government policy, to join the association staff and support the industry on EV issues.

The new hire would work with the MIC Government Relations Office on federal and state matters, including infrastructure, battery standards, aftermarket and dealer concerns, safety, public lands and charging availability. The job involves electric motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides.

The MIC is also looking for a new membership manager who will be responsible for developing, creating, and implementing strategic sales and marketing plans that drive home the value of the association to both current and prospective MIC members. The manager needs to be accomplished at relationship-building through a variety of in-person, phone, and online communication skills to reach across the powersports industry.

The staff member would seek out new business, recognize new sponsorship and branding opportunities related to MIC member assets, and expertly manage such projects from concept to completion. The manager will also serve the day-to-day and special event needs – at AIMExpo, for example – for the hundreds of MIC members.

Resumes and interest letters for both open positions should go to HR@MIC.org.