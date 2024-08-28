Suzuki announces Rugged Package for 2024 KingQuad ATV

Suzuki has released the 2024 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+ with Rugged Package. The Rugged Package includes an LED light bar for low-light visibility and front and rear bumpers for supreme protection. It also includes specialized accessories that enhance both performance and protection.

The 2024 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+ with Rugged Package has an MSRP of $12,099. Photo courtesy of Suzuki

The front and rear steel bumpers feature a rugged wrinkle finish that maximizes protection and adds a bold look, helping the KingQuad tackle even the toughest tasks. The front bumper has an integrated mount that places the waterproof 10-inch LED light bar at the optimal angle for efficient illumination. With 2,700 lumens of brilliant light, the light bar ensures rides don’t stop when the sun goes down.

The 2024 KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+ with the Rugged Package will be available this month. The Rugged Package is available in Suzuki’s new Armored Blue Gray Bodywork with Blacked-Out Cast Aluminum Wheels.

The Rugged Package components are Suzuki Genuine Accessories, designed specifically for the 2024 KingQuad 500AXi/750AXi models. They can be sold separately for other KingQuad ATV models.