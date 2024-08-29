2025 CFMoto lineup includes four new motorcycles

CFMoto revealed in its dealer meeting in Minneapolis that its 2025 lineup includes four new bikes, one updated motorcycle, and several returning models, covering everything from sportbikes to adventure bikes, cruisers, and even an electric dirtbike for kids.

Several dealers in attendance commented on the new motorcycle lineup and expressed their excitement about having the new models in their showrooms.

“New and younger buyers seem attracted to the CFMoto street bikes for a few reasons, but mainly its price, engine size, and especially the amount of technology. They’re looking for that. The display and controls and LED lights. CFMoto is ahead of others here,” says Eric Halladay from SF Moto, who has been a CFMoto dealer for about six months.

Perk Bearden of Texas Motor Sports says the 675SS and the Ibex 450 will do well for his dealership. “The price point of the Ibex 450 will pull people in.”

2025 CFMoto 675SS

In the sportbike segment, CFMoto debuts a new inline-triple in the 675SS. The 675cc engine has the same bore and stroke (72 x 55.2mm) as the returning 450SS but includes an extra cylinder, producing a claimed 95 hp at 11,000 rpm and 51.6 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm. The 675SS weighs 408 lb and has a compact belly-mounted exhaust system, a seat height of 31.9 inches, a wheelbase of 55.1 inches, and a fuel capacity of 4 gallons.

The 657SS’s chassis consists of a chromoly steel frame with a one-piece cast aluminum swingarm. It features KYB suspension, including an inverted fork with compression and rebound adjustability and a shock with preload and rebound adjustability. The J.Juan brakes are dual 320mm discs up front with radial-mounted 4-piston calipers and a 240mm rear disc. ABS and adjustable traction control are standard.

The 5-inch TFT display connects to a smartphone through Bluetooth, and the over-the-air functionality allows the bike to receive wireless updates. Also included is a USB-C charging port, LED lighting throughout, a tire-pressure monitoring system, and a quickshifter.

The 2025 CFMoto 675SS will be available in Nebula White or Nebula Black with an MSRP of $7,999.

2025 CFMoto Ibex 800 E

The CFMoto Ibex 800 E adventure bike receives upgrades for 2025, including new instrumentation and additional riding modes.

In its previous generation, the Ibex 800 was available in the base version, designated with the letter ‘S’, and the ‘T’ version, which included extra bells and whistles. The Ibex 800 E includes those extra features that were present on the 800 T.

The Ibex 800 E remains powered by the 799cc parallel-twin, borrowed from the KTM 790 Adventure. This engine produces a claimed 94 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56.9 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. Whereas the previous Ibex 800 had only two ride modes, the 2025 Ibex 800 E has six, including Sport, Rain, Off-Road, Orr-Road Plus, All Terrain, and All Terrain Plus, giving riders even more options to tune the ride to their preferences.

Also new is the 8-inch MMI touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and CFMOTO RideSync connectivity. This instrumentation allows riders to view incoming calls, message notifications, music, navigation, and vehicle information. (This new instrumentation will hopefully correct the clunkiness experienced with CFMoto’s navigation feature on the previous TFT display, which is covered in Rider’s 2023 CFMoto Ibex 800 T review.)

Returning to the Ibex 800 E are J.Juan brakes, including 320mm dual discs with 4-piston radial-mounted calipers and a 260mm rear disc with a 2-piston caliper. Also returning are the adjustable windscreen, cruise control, cross-spoke rims, up/down quickshifter, aluminum skid plate, crash bars, and heated grips and seat. The Ibex 800 has a seat height of 32.5 inches, a fuel capacity of 5 gallons, a wet weight of 509 lb, ABS, traction control, wheelie control, LED lighting, and the USB-C charging port.

The 2025 CFMoto Ibex 800 E will be available in Gem Black or Starry White with an MSRP of $10,299.

2025 CFMoto Ibex 450

The Ibex 450 adventure bike makes its official entrance into the lineup of 2025 CFMoto motorcycles. Rider magazine tested the Ibex 450 in the Philippines in March, and were impressed with the smaller ADV’s capabilities both on and off the road, as well as its useful features.

The CFMoto Ibex 450 is powered by a 449cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank and dual counterbalancers. In the Ibex, the engine makes a claimed 44 hp at 8,500 rpm and 32.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. The bike has a claimed dry weight of 386 lb (about 425 lb with its 4.6-gallon tank full), an adjustable seat height of 31.5 or 32.3 inches, tubeless spoked wheels in 21- and 18-inch sizes, and 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

The KYB inverted fork is adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound, and the KYB multilink rear shock is adjustable for rebound and damping. Front and rear suspension travel is 8 inches. Braking components include J.Juan 320mm dual discs with 4-piston calipers up front and a J.Juan 240mm disc in the rear.

The Ibex 450 includes a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, ABS that can be disabled at the rear, switchable traction control, a height-adjustable windscreen, handguards, a skid plate, a radiator guard, folding mirrors, a rear rack, LED lighting, and a USB-C charging port.

The 2025 CFMoto Ibex 450 will be available in Tundra Gray or Zephyr Blue with an MSRP of $6,499.

2025 CFMoto 450CL-C

CFMoto introduced a new cruiser with the 450CL-C. The bike uses a variation of the 449cc parallel-twin also found in the Ibex 450, 450NK, and 450SS, and it produces a claimed 40 hp at 8,000 rpm and 30 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm in the CL. It also includes a 270-degree double counterbalance, a slip/assist clutch, a Gates belt final drive, and a dual-chamber exhaust.

A J.Juan 4-piston caliper pinching a single 320mm disc slows this down up front, and in the rear is a single-piston caliper paired with a 240mm disc. Suspension includes a 37mm inverted fork and central monoshock, and ABS and traction control are standard.

The 450CL-C has a wheelbase of 58.5 inches, a 28-degree rake, 4.25 inches of trail, a curb weight of 399 lb, a 3.2-gallon fuel tank, 16-inch wheels, and a 27-inch seat height. Also included are full LED lighting and a 3.6-inch round TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2025 CFMoto 450CL-C will be available in Bordeaux Red or Nebula Black with an MSRP of $5,699.

2025 CFMoto CFX-2E

Encouraging the next generation of riders is the new youth electric dirtbike. With power equivalent to a 50cc engine, the 2025 CFX-2E has a 1.5 kW output with three power modes: Learning (up to 15 mph), Standard (up to 22 mph), and Sport (up to 31 mph). It has a claimed riding range of 37 miles from its 48-volt lithium-ion battery, which is said to charge from 0-100% in five hours.

The bike is designed for kids 6 years old and up and features a magnetic safety lanyard to cut power. It has a tubular-steel cradle frame, 10-inch spoked wheels, a low seat height of 21.7 inches, and a light weight of 108 lb.

The 2025 CFMoto CFX-2E will be available in Baltic Blue with an MSRP of $1,699 and a 1-year factory warranty.

Returning models for 2025

In addition to the new/upgraded bikes above, CFMoto’s lineup will include returning sport, naked, and mini models.

The 300SS will be available in Nebula White or Nebula Black for $4,599, and the 450SS will be available in Nebula White or Zicron Black for $5,699.

In the naked category, the 300NK will be available in Nebula White or Magma Red for $4,199.

The 450NK will be available in Nebula White or Zephyr Blue for $5,399.

The 800NK will be available in Nebula White or Zicron Black for $8,699.

The Papio minibikes return for model year 2025 as well. The Papio CL will be available in Galaxy Gray or Nebula Black for $3,299.

The Papio SS will be available in Magma Red or Moss Green for $3,299.

All 2025 CFMoto motorcycles will have a 2-year factory warranty, except the CFX-2E and the Papio minibikes, which receive a 1-year warranty.

