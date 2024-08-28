CFMoto reveals new UTVs and bikes at dealer meeting

Celebrating its 35th year in business, CFMoto held its 2025 dealer meeting in Minneapolis on Aug. 26 and 27. Nearly 1,000 people attended (many dealers brought more than one person), as the company unveiled an expanded lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and motorcycles.

At the unveiling, dealers in attendance gave the loudest applause to the new Z Force sport side-by-side vehicles, the Z10 and Z10-4. We spoke with a few dealers who were more interested in utility machines, and the new U Force utility line gained their attention. With price points lower than similarly equipped competitive machines and a strong list of work-focused features, these new units add premium-level features to CFMoto dealers’ showrooms.

What they said

Eric Halladay from SF Moto has been a CFMoto dealer for about six months and is happy with the lineup, and with the number of new customers, it brings into his San Francisco dealership. “New and younger buyers seem attracted to the CFMoto street bikes for a few reasons, but mainly its price, engine size, and especially the amount of technology. They’re looking for that. The display and controls and LED lights. CFMoto is ahead of others here.”

Mike Johnson, from Hot Springs and Russellville, Arkansas, has been a dealer for decades and a CFMoto dealer for a few years. “CFMoto does well for us, and we’re happy with the products overall. The availability of parts and vehicles has been a big part of our success, especially during Covid, when we could get products. The warranty is good, too.” Johnson says he’s happy with the breadth of new products the company is bringing to market.

Perk Bearden of Texas Motorsports says the 675SS and the Ibex 450 will do well for his dealership. “The price point of the Ibex 450 will pull people in.” His dealership gets a mix of offroad and street buyers from the military base nearby. He has been with CFMoto for ten years. “I remember selling these when nobody knew about CFMoto. Now, I have a base of 500 or 600 CFMoto owners who know and trust the brand and can talk about it with friends.”

A group of three dealers I spoke with at the end of the night:

Pete Daniel, Ultimate Cycle, Powhatan, Va. (“Very happy”)

JL Smith, YPK Motorsports, Jackson, Ky. (“great pricing”)

Albert Crow, Mainland Cycle, La Marque, Texas (“The fit and finish on all the products!”)

All three of these dealers were nearly giddy about the new products. All are excited about the 675SS and its price point and the Ibex 450. More about street bikes for these three, and they are all happy with the developments at CFMoto.

U 10 Pro and U 10 Pro XL

The U 10 Pro and U 10 Pro XL feature a 998cc inline triple with EFI and liquid cooling, eight valves, and a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) to produce 88 hp. The new OmniDrive continuously variable transmission lets drivers switch between ‘Normal’ and ‘Work’ drive modes. The Pro edition has a 3-person bench seat, and the Pro XL has two bench seats for a 6-rider capacity. The U 10 Pro has an MSRP of $16,999 and $17,449 for Camo. The U 10 Pro XL has an MSRP of $18,999 and $19,449 for Camo.

U Force 800XL

The U Force 800XL features an 800cc, 8-valve, EFI, liquid-cooled V-twin engine with powerful torque and 63 hp output. It has a four-person bench seat and comes with a 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope, electronic power steering with tilt wheel, and a 660-lb capacity cargo box. The MSRP is $12,999 and $13,449 for Camo.

Z Force Z10 and Z10-4

The new Z10 and Z10-4 sport side-by-sides unveiled by CFMoto have dealers very excited for the new models. The Z Force Z10 features a push-the-start button on the steering wheel to fire up the all-new turbocharged triple-cylinder 143-hp engine. Navigate with the 12.3″ CFMoto RideSync display with Apple CarPlay. And as for the rough stuff, FOX QSE shocks, adjusted via steering wheel controls and FOX app integration, level the gnarliest playing fields. The Z10 is $19,999 MSRP, and the Z10-4 is $22,999 MSRP.