Kawasaki brings high performance to small Ninja 

Our coworker and motorcycle-industry expert, Greg Drevenstedt, Rider magazine editor, recently got a look at the new 2023 Ninja ZX-4RR and had this to share:

In 2018, Kawasaki distinguished itself from Honda and Yamaha by bumping displacement of its entry-level sportbike up from 300cc to 400cc with the introduction of the Ninja 400. Team Green has thrown down the gauntlet again with the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR KRT Edition, a new track-focused sportbike.

Kawasaki left no confusion about the track focus of this new Ninja with this photo shoot location.

At its heart is a new liquid-cooled, DOHC 16-valve 399cc inline-Four, which adds two more cylinders than the Ninja 400’s 399cc parallel-Twin. Developed with input from Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX supersport machines, the engine has an oversquare bore and stroke of 57.0 x 39.2mm and is said to deliver impressive power and a claimed peak of 26.5 lb-ft of torque at 11,000 rpm.

The engine features fine-sand cast intake ports, large intake and exhaust valves, precision-machined combustion chambers, forged camshafts, cast-aluminum pistons, and a 12.3:1 compression ratio, yet it runs on regular unleaded fuel.

Click on the image below to visit Rider and learn more about the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR KRT: