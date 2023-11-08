Zero Motorcycles expands 2024 model lineup

Zero Motorcycles has unveiled its model year 2024 product line complete with several all-new models. Headlined by new mid-power options, the MY24 product line represents an expansion of the company’s vast array of products.

Building upon the SR/F and SR/S models, Zero introduced the all-new Model S. (Photo: Zero, Facebook)

“Every innovation from Zero Motorcycles stands as a testament to over 16 years of relentless development and a staggering 165 million miles ridden by our loyal owners,” says Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO. “In an industry where every launch from Zero shapes history we are proud to unveil the latest chapters in our legacy.”

The new lineup is the most extensive from any full-sized electric motorcycle manufacturer worldwide, according to the company, highlighting its commitment to the EV segment.

All-New Model S

Building upon the SR/F and SR/S models, Zero introduced the all-new Model S. The 2024 Model S offers the best battery value in the industry thanks to its 14.4 kWh battery and an MSRP below $15,000. Boasting an all-new motor, the S is optimized for striking the ideal balance of performance to efficiency and, with twice the battery capacity of its predecessor. The 2024 S joins the SR (exclusively for European markets), SR/F, and fully faired SR/S as the most complete line of full-sized electric street motorcycles.

DS-Line

Following the launch of its DSR/X last year, Zero Motorcycles has expanded the DS-Line with the introduction of the next generation DS and DSR models. As with Zero’s other dual sport offerings, these bikes share the same reinforced chassis, extra durable Gates carbon belt drive, and many other off-road specific benefits that the DSR/X offers.

If the future of motorcycling is electric, Zero is confident with its ever-evolving lineup and continuous push for innovation.