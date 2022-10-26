Zero Motorcycles, Rollick partner to improve buying experience 

Rollick has announced that Zero Motorcycles will now utilize Aimbase, Rollick’s management platform. The company will soon include RollickDR, the digital retailing solution. The platform will provide dealers with a more tailored experience when handling leads across systems and primarily in their preferred CRM provider.

"We are constantly evolving to provide the most qualified leads to our dealers and to support Zero Motorcycle buyers throughout their customer journey,” said Jackie Frenzel, director of Dealer Network Development for Zero Motorcycles. “We are focused on investing in solutions that meet dealers on their terms while providing a modernized experience to engage and fast-track potential buyers.”

Zero’s brand marketing team will be able to use several different levels of segmentation and automation through Rollick’s Aimbase platform. Dealers will be able to integrate Zero’s leads into their existing sales process while also providing Zero with further visibility through lead disposition reporting. Rollick’s digital engagement module, RollickDR, will enable a better buying experience for consumers wanting to complete more of their transactions online.

"Zero is a premium electric motorcycles and powertrains manufacturer and we are proud to partner with them to power the best buying experience for both dealers and potential customers,” said Jeff Coffman, SVP, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing at Rollick. "When that experience starts on the brand website, Zero begins building loyalty before the customer steps foot in the dealership.”