Zero Motorcycles selects Pirelli tires as original equipment

Pirelli Tire North America has announced that Zero Motorcycles has selected Perilli tires as original equipment for its full range of electric motorcycles for 2022 and beyond. Zero Motorcycles high-performance electric motorcycles are lightweight, efficient and fast off the line, making Pirelli’s premium, high-performance tires the ultimate choice in helping put the power to the ground.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Pirelli brand,” said Josh Whitmire, director of sales, Pirelli North America. “We live in a constantly changing world, and Zero is a brand that has taken the next step in motorcycle evolution with a direct focus on high-performance electric motorcycles. At the same time, our development is ongoing each and every day at Pirelli, and together, we see this being an extremely successful partnership that benefits and trickles down to the everyday consumer.”

Pirelli's wide-rage motorcycle tire lineup offers a tire for everyone, whether on-road or off-road.

The new Zero DSR/X electric adventure bike is the brand’s latest model to be introduced and comes equipped with Pirelli’s SCORPION Trail II 120/70R19 and 170/60R17 tires, which combine the best features of sport-touring and dirt-road motorcycling tires. Pirelli SCORPION Rally STR tires are also available as a performance accessory on the DSR/X for riders looking for a knobby tire but require demanding grip on-road and added traction off-road.

“Zero Motorcycles is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Pirelli as equipment on the all-new DSR/X,” said Brian Wismann, VP of product development, Zero Motorcycles. “Whether we’re developing on-road or off-road motorcycles, Pirelli has always provided our engineers with amazing options that balance traction, efficiency and durability for our customers.”

Pirelli’s wide range of on- and off-road motorcycle tires come standard across the full Zero Motorcycle lineup. Pirelli tire models selected include the DIABLO ROSSO II on the Zero FXE and S; DIABLO ROSSO III on the Zero SR, SR/F, SR/S; MT 60 on the Zero DS and DSR; and SCORPION MT90 A/T on the Zero FX.