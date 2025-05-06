Zero Motorcycles has announced key updates to its XB and XE electric motorcycle models. Shifting global trade dynamics have driven changes to U.S. pricing and delivery timelines. Zero Motorcycle dealers and customers now have until May 18, 2025, to lock in current pricing before updated tariffs trigger cost increases on new reservations.

Current pricing deadline

For U.S. buyers, the XB will remain at $4,195 and the XE at $6,495 for all reservations placed through May 18. Reservations made after this date will reflect new, higher prices as Zero adjusts to increased import costs, largely driven by rising tariffs on Chinese-sourced components. Zero has confirmed that customers with existing reservations will not see any price changes, regardless of delivery date.

Delivery Timing

For existing U.S. reservations, delivery begins as scheduled for summer 2025. For new U.S. reservations (from May 1 onward), the company says it expects delivery to shift to the fall of 2025. International customers (Canada, Europe, etc.) will have no changes in price or delivery schedule. This gives U.S. dealers a defined window to capture customers under the current pricing and reassure those who’ve already placed orders.

“Despite the shifting global economy, we’re honoring our early customer commitments,” says Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles. “This move underscores our promise to lead the electric motorcycle segment with both performance and value.”

What dealers can do: