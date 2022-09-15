Zero unveils all-new DSR/X electric ADV bike; $24,495 MSRP

As part of its dealer meeting earlier this week in Park City, Utah, Zero Motorcycles released its DSR/X adventure bike. An impressive turnout of more than 70 Zero dealers were on hand to demo the bike on-road and chat with folks from Lightspeed and Rollick as part of the event. The DSR/X is available in either sage green or white pearl, is arriving at hundreds of Zero Motorcycles dealerships worldwide right now. It retails for $24,495.

Zero Motorcycles unveiled the newest models for its MY23 lineup, headlined by the all-new DSR/X.

Here’s the scoop from Santa Cruz, including a cool partnership with BDR on charging stations:

Zero Motorcycles unveiled the newest models for its model year 2023 lineup, headlined by the all-new DSR/X. The DSR/X utilizes the company’s class-leading Z-Force Power Packs, whisper quiet ZF motors, and Cypher III+ operating system to provide the purest adventure sport riding experience in the world.

“Our owners and advocates have been asking for a full-sized ADV bike from Zero for years,” said Abe Azkenazi, Zero Motorcycles CTO. “We invested over 100,000 engineering hours into designing a motorcycle that lives up to both our customers’ expectations and Zero’s mission to redefine the riding experience.”

One of the results of that effort is an entirely new Z-Force 75-10X motor that produces a staggering 166 foot-pounds of torque and a Z-Force 17.3 kWh Power Pack, each setting new pinnacle performance standards for Zero. The DSR/X has a unique frame design and component architecture to allow for increased ground clearance, almost 8 inches of hand-adjustable front suspension, and three integrated storage compartments, making it a truly ADV-specific design that is both rugged and capable.

“The core of our product philosophy is a focus on elevating the riding experience. A big part of the adventure riding experience, maybe more than any other category in the motorcycle industry, is about the promise of adventure and an escape,” said Zero CEO Sam Paschel. “Whether they are riding on the pavement or the dirt, the quiet and smooth ride offered by the DSR/X enables the best possible connection between the rider and their surroundings on any terrain.”

Zero has been working hand in hand with the team at Bosch to develop a next generation, intuitive off-road riding experience. Controlled by the world’s most advanced operating system, Cypher III+, the DSR/X is the first electric motorcycle ever to integrate the full suite of Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls with Offroad capabilities. Optimized specifically for the responsiveness of the Zero electric powertrain, this technology delivers stability and traction on any surface. The Bosch Offroad system includes linked braking for improved brake modulation and Bosch Vehicle Hold Control which provides confidence and steadiness even on the steepest slopes.

Zero continues to push the boundaries of electric powersports by adding the world’s first true electric ADV model to its product line. (Photo: B

The DSR/X is built on 16 years and 165 million miles of experience at the core of Zero’s Cypher III+ operating system and includes our most recent addition, Park Mode, a slow speed reverse and crawl function useful for maneuvering in tight or steep spaces. The motorcycle also comes equipped with the fastest Level 1 and Level 2 charge capabilities in the market thanks to the on-board 6.6 kW Rapid Charge system. The DSR/X works in concert with the Zero Motorcycles mobile app and our Cellular Connectivity Module (CCM) to allow owners to control a nearly limitless amount of ride characteristics from speed to torque as well as battery performance and regen functions. When away from the motorcycle, the app can notify users about charging status, help them find their bike or alert them to tip-over events from anywhere in the world.

The motorcycle itself offers a collection of new parts and accessories to outfit riders for any adventure. Riders can find customized DSR/X accessories such as saddle bags, skid plate, windscreens, covers, top and side cases, and more. The DSR/X can also trade a portion of its onboard storage capacity for either a Power Tank to increase the battery capacity to nearly 21 kWh or an additional Rapid Charge Module that will double the charging speed and reduce the minimum charge time to approximately one hour.

Advertisement

For Zero, leading the electric motorcycle category means more than imagining and engineering groundbreaking products. To elevate every possible aspect of the riding experience, the company is also fostering industry partnerships. Resource and infrastructure-based collaborations allow Zero to serve the category and the community by optimizing route development and riding range.

To increase awareness of and access to critical charging infrastructure for adventure riding, Zero is partnering with Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), the North American leader in adventure mapping, off-highway route creation and adventure motorcycle advocacy. This partnership highlights the growing infrastructure of public EV charge stations along proven ADV routes and builds a foundation for future infrastructure planning by identifying open service points along new routes currently under development. The most immediate benefits of this partnership will include a library of attainable, achievable, and available routes to follow on electric motorcycles from coast to coast.

Announced alongside the 2023 DSR/X were the new MY23 SR/S, SR/F, and SR. These new top-tier SR/S and SR/F options will come fully equipped with battery capacity upgrades that outfit them with a stock 17.3 kWh Power Pack, charge speed upgrades up to 6.6 kW, and Park Mode.

The SR/S is available in asphalt gray with cyan accents and retails for $23,995 and the SR/F is available in black with gold accents and retails for $23,795.

The MY23 SR remains the world’s most adaptable motorcycle and produces 122-foot pounds of torque, 74 HP, can reach 104 mph, and can charge its stock 14.4+ kWh Power Pack in about 4-5 hours with the stock 3 kW charger.

The MY23 SR comes in thermal black and retails for $19,995.