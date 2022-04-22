New CX department launched by motorcycle OEM

Santa Cruz-based Zero Motorcycles has announced that service for its entire product line, as well as contact points for customers across all channels, will now be managed under a newly formed department of Customer Experience (CX).

The new CX team will oversee streamlining and enhancement areas of concern for riders everywhere including lead engagement, service requests and service manuals creation and distribution, among other duties.

The new department will be bifurcated between the creation and distribution of technical training materials and the public-facing service handling for the global dealer network and owners alike. Balancing the two areas of focus will be a pair of industry veterans with a host of dealer and OEM experience spanning a total of more than 40 years and with proven excellence in service, sales, and marketing capacities; Garrett Johnson and Chris Langlois.

Johnson, director of CX, was previously director of dealer marketing. He spent 13 years as general manager of Triumph of Seattle. Langlois has been with the company for nine years.

“The sum total of our experience with customer contacts includes more than just our dealer network and current owners, that’s why we’re thrilled to have leaders in place with expertise managing issues that can arise anywhere in Zero’s global footprint that spans into dozens of countries,” said Mike Cunningham, VP of Sales for the Americas at Zero Motorcycles.

This change took place internally during April and the newly organized department is introducing new technical training to dealers as well as client relations training to the Zero teams in public facing roles.

All Zero Motorcycles qualify for both state and federal tax incentives that can be applied to an owner’s subsequent tax filing and the entire line is available in hundreds of dealerships worldwide.