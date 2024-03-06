Arctic Cat extends pre-order date to April 8 for MY25 snowmobiles

Arctic Cat has extended the pre-order date for MY25 snowmobiles until April 8, after the demo tour. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

Arctic Cat says that due to an overwhelming response, it is extending its pre-order period to April 8 for all model year 2025 snowmobiles. The new date allows snowmobile enthusiasts a chance to attend one of the demo events happening throughout North America before deciding on which sled they want.

Remaining Demo Tour stops include:

• March 1 – 2: Snocross Pop-Up (Display Only) in Sioux Falls, SD

• March 2: Munising Pop-Up in Munising, MI

• March 8 – 9: Old Forge Snofest in Old Forge, NY

• March 9: Montana Pop-Up in Lolo, MT

• March 16: Quebec Pop-Up in Trois-Rivières, QC

• March 21 – 24: Jackson Hole Hill Climb (Display Only) in Jackson, WY

• March 23: Parry Sound Pop-Up in Parry Sound, ON

• March 30: Gimli Pop-Up in Columbia-Shuswap, BC

• April 6: Valemount Pop-Up in Valemount, BC

Interested parties may consult Arctic Cat’s Events page for full details.