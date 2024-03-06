Arctic CatLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSnowmobileTop Stories

Arctic Cat extends pre-order date to April 8 for MY25 snowmobiles

The StaffMarch 6, 2024
Arctic Cat has extended the pre-order date for MY25 snowmobiles until April 8, after the demo tour. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

Arctic Cat says that due to an overwhelming response, it is extending its pre-order period to April 8 for all model year 2025 snowmobiles. The new date allows snowmobile enthusiasts a chance to attend one of the demo events happening throughout North America before deciding on which sled they want.

Remaining Demo Tour stops include:

• March 1 – 2: Snocross Pop-Up (Display Only) in Sioux Falls, SD
• March 2: Munising Pop-Up in Munising, MI
• March 8 – 9: Old Forge Snofest in Old Forge, NY
• March 9: Montana Pop-Up in Lolo, MT
• March 16: Quebec Pop-Up in Trois-Rivières, QC
• March 21 – 24: Jackson Hole Hill Climb (Display Only) in Jackson, WY
• March 23: Parry Sound Pop-Up in Parry Sound, ON
• March 30: Gimli Pop-Up in Columbia-Shuswap, BC
• April 6: Valemount Pop-Up in Valemount, BC

Interested parties may consult Arctic Cat’s Events page for full details.

Tags
The StaffMarch 6, 2024

Related Articles

Harley reveals 2024 models, additional bikes launching Jan. 24

January 4, 2024
Zero

Zero Motorcycles expands 2024 model lineup

November 8, 2023
Ninja 40th anniversary editions

Kawasaki unveils 40th-anniversary edition Ninjas

October 26, 2023
2024 CFMOTO Papio CL

CFMOTO reveals 2024 800NK, 450NK, and Papio CL/SS

October 12, 2023
Back to top button