Harley reveals 2024 models, additional bikes launching Jan. 24

Harley-Davidson has revealed a portion of its 2024 motorcycle line as it also announced the bikes are now available at Harley dealerships globally, according to a press release. The Motor Company plans to unveil additional new motorcycles later this month. The limited-production 2024 models from the CVO line and more new Harley models will be revealed with a special launch film “American Dreamin’” on H-D.com at 10 a.m. CST on January 24.

The returning Harley-Davidson models for 2024 include touring, cruiser, trike, sport, and adventure touring lines, but, as Motorcycle.com notes, there were some interesting models left out of the mix.

MC contributor Dennis Chung notes that the base model Pan America 1250 is missing from the U.S. lineup. While in the cruiser segment, he notes the Fat Bob 114 is “absent” from the lineup. “The rest return with the same engine sizes as the 2023 range. The touring range is especially sparse, with just three models confirmed. Still missing are non-Limited Road Glide and Street Glide, as well as their ST and Special variants.”

Harley is updating returning models with new colors and design elements, but engine sizes remain the same as last year. (Photo: Harley-Davidson)

The report speculated on whether Harley would give all of its new models a bump in engine size like the CVO models. But we now know the ’24 engine specs for the returning models stay the same as ’23. And the Softail Standard is the only model with the M8 107.

Other models, such as the Breakout, Low Rider S, and Low Rider ST, will remain with the M8 117. And the Street Bob, Fat Boy, and Heritage Classic hold onto the 114 engine.

Stay tuned for Jan. 24.

Sources: Harley-Davidson, Motorcycle.com