Harley-Davidson reveals 2023 CVO models

Kevin Duke, from our sister magazine Rider Magazine, covers Harley-Davidson's introduction of the 2023 CVO motorcycle models. He highlights styling updates to the Street Glide and Road Glide models and the debut of the 121ci Milwaukee-Eight motor.

Harley-Davidson introduces the 2023 CVO Street Glide.

“Achieving a greater degree of visual change than any generation prior, the design of these CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models are revolutionary takes on the historical art of evolution," says Brad Richards, VP of design and creative director, Harley-Davidson. "Like all Harley-Davidson motorcycles, these new models are meant to instill a sense of timeless desire.”

The mid-2023 models will have their public reveal at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming extravaganza in July. Check out what Duke has learned about the edgy designs and new motor below: