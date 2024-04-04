Florida man dies test-riding motorcycle from dealership

A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into the wall of a Titusville shopping center while test-driving it on Monday, March 25, according to a FOX 35 Orlando news report.

In a tragic accident, a man from Florida was killed while test-riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson in a parking area near a Harley dealership. The man was wearing a helmet, and speed was considered a factor in the incident. (Image: Google Maps)

According to police, the man was test-driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle within the Titus Landing parking area when he lost control and crashed into the back wall of the shopping center on Monday afternoon, March 25, at the address of Miracle City Harley-Davidson.

A witness who works in the shopping mall area told FOX 35 that the motorcycle was “going the wrong way” down the nearby street. He said it sounded like it was at least going 50 mph through the area. Police have not released details of the accident.

The man was identified as 68-year-old Richard Peach of Cocoa, who was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police said he wore a helmet and possessed a valid license, including a motorcycle endorsement.