Harley-Davidson has revealed the latest additions to its limited-edition Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection and the limited-run Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection. These additions showcase premium factory-direct custom paint and graphic treatments and paint application technology.

Both collections will be displayed March 2-9 during Daytona Bike Week at the Harley-Davidson Event Display Area at Daytona International Speedway, and are also available now at authorized Harley-Davidson dealers. The Icons model is inspired by the look of the motorcycles ridden in the era of the upcoming film The Bikeriders, which follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, as seen through the lives of its members. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in the U.S. on June 21, 2024.

Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection: Hydra-Glide Revival

The 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, the fourth installment in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrates the 75th anniversary of the 1949 introduction of the Hydra-Glide telescopic front suspension for Harley-Davidson E and F models. When Hydra-Glide equipped models were introduced the saddle of a smooth-riding Harley-Davidson FL motorcycle was an exciting way for many Americans to explore the country on the new network of Interstate highways. Owners of a 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model can trace their route to freedom and adventure on a bike inspired by this classic era while enjoying all the comfort and features of a modern Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson reveals the 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model. Photos courtesy of Harley-Davidson

The Icons Motorcycle Collection is an annual program for the limited release of a new model that offers a fresh interpretation of an iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle. As a limited collection, each model is individually numbered and produced only once. Global production of the Hydra-Glide Revival model will not exceed 1,750 units.

Exclusive styling features

The Hydra-Glide Revival model is finished in custom Redline Red paint with a Birch White panel on the fuel tank sides, the same design featured on 1956 models. Details include chrome “Harley-Davidson V” tank badges inspired by 1955-56 tank badges and “Hydra-Glide” script badges located on the front fender skirt. The serialized “Hydra-Glide Revival” insert on the handlebar riser cap and Icons Motorcycle Collection graphic on the rear fender identify this limited-production model.

Additional styling features include instrument graphics inspired by those on the 1954-55 speedometer. The two-tone 21-inch high detachable windshield features a color-matched lower portion in Redline Red. A chrome round air cleaner cover and chrome steel laced wheels add to the nostalgic look. Front and rear fender trim, engine guard, fork covers, powertrain and exhaust are finished in brilliant chrome.

A solo saddle is finished with a fringed and decorated leather valance, white seam piping and red contrast stitching and a chrome rail for a nostalgic look. A matching black leather tank strap is embellished with studs and a concho. Leather and vinyl saddlebags are detailed with chrome conchos with acrylic red centers, chrome studs and leather fringe, white seam piping and red contrast stitching. The saddlebags are water-resistant, have keyed locks for security and have a rigid liner so they will hold their shape season after season.

Nostalgic look, modern performance

The bike features a counter-balanced Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine tuned with a Screamin’ Eagle High-Flow air cleaner to deliver power with authority. For the rider focused on performance, this engine accepts all applicable Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Stage Upgrade kits.

The Softail chassis hides the adjustable mono-shock rear suspension below the seat for dynamic cornering capability and riding comfort while preserving a classic hardtail profile. Electronic cruise control holds a steady speed for comfort on long rides. An LED headlamp and auxiliary lamps provide outstanding forward illumination. Standard Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) offers confident control in a variety of riding conditions.

Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Together the beat of rock ‘n roll and the syncopated rhythm of a V-Twin engine stir the souls of Harley riders. The 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection celebrates the burst of collective energy released by live music at the corner tavern, at a motorcycle rally, or on the live stage at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival. The Tobacco Fade paint and graphics scheme, inspired by the classic sunburst wood finish first seen on rock and roll guitars, bass and drums of the 1960s, make this a special motorcycle for any music lover.

Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection models celebrate Harley-Davidson riders and are inspired by their stories and legacies. This collection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is available in limited quantities – no more than 2,000 per model – across a curated selection of three motorcycle models.

The Tobacco Fade paint treatment is applied by Harley-Davidson using state-of-the-art precision paint tools designed to execute faded panel detailing. A rich caramel-colored pinstripe accents the tone of the metallic gold panel floating just outside the sunburst fade. The fuel tank medallion is inspired by the shape and grooves of a vinyl record, while a graphic on the front fender shaped like a guitar pick, inspired by rock band and instrument logos, speaks directly to the details in the tank medallion.

The Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection includes:

Low Rider ST

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST model is an American V-Twin sport-touring bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast style and craves the outrageous performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin powertrain. The Low Rider ST model connects these riders with a pure Harley-Davidson attitude. Mechanical features are identical to 2024 Low Rider ST model.

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection includes the Low Rider ST, an American V-Twin sport-touring bike.

Ultra Limited

The Ultra Limited model provides premium touring performance with zero compromises in a long-haul touring motorcycle. It features a classic-style batwing fairing, 4-speaker audio, Tour-Pak luggage carrier, ultimate comfort and mechanical features that are identical to the 2024 Ultra Limited model.

The 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection includes the Ultra Limited model.

Tri Glide Ultra

The Tri Glide Ultra is a long-haul touring trike that calls riders to go the distance with all the torque, style, premium infotainment and cargo space three wheels can hold. The model provides two-up comfort for adventurers who show no signs of stopping and mechanical features are identical to the 2024 Tri Glide Ultra model.

The 2024 Tobacco Fade Enthusiast Collection includes the Tri Glide Ultra.

Special Styling Features on Each Model:

Tobacco Fade premium paint

Record-inspired fuel tank medallion unique to this scheme

Stylized guitar pick graphic on front fender

Enthusiast Collection branded logo on top of Tour-Pak luggage carrier or rear fender