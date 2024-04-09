Sun Harley-Davidson and Sun Enterprises of Colorado acquired

Sun Harley-Davidson and Sun Enterprises of Denver, Colorado, have been acquired by Sun Powersports Investments, LLC. The former owners of the dealerships are Kathleen Simmmerman, JR Simmerman and Ron Lang.

Sun-Harley Davidson has been in business for over five decades and is Colorado’s oldest Harley-Davidson dealership. A recent press release says the iconic dealership has a legendary name in the motorcycle industry and is established as one of the industry’s leading retailers. The dealership operates out of a 36,000 square foot facility and will continue operating under the same name. Plans have been announced to relocate the business to a new Fuel facility.

Sun-Harley Davidson has been in business for over five decades and is now owned by Sun Powersports Investments. Photos courtesy of Sun Harley-Davidson

Sun Enterprises is Colorado’s largest powersports, motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side dealership and the 76,000 square foot facility sits on five acres of land. In 2018, Sun Enterprises received the Can-Am National Dealer of the Year Award for being the #1 Can-Am dealer in the U.S. Sun Enterprises will continue operating under the same name and remain at its current location.

Senior Partner George C. Chaconas and Partner Courtney A. Bernhard of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

“I was absolutely thrilled and grateful to help Kathleen and JR Simmerman, along with their operating partner Ron Lang, in selling their Sun Harley-Davidson dealership, the oldest Harley-Davidson dealership in Colorado, as well as their Sun Powersports dealership, the highest volume multi-line powersports dealership in Colorado,” Chaconas says. “It was very exciting and challenging advising on the sale of this family-owned and operated business of over 50 years as they did not have a succession plan.

“This was an extremely difficult transaction with many moving parts that required a lot of finesse and expertise,” he continues. “After courting multiple qualified buyers, we identified the perfect unique buyer committed to continuing the strong legacy built by the sellers. I am optimistic that the new ownership will do a great job supporting the long-term employees and loyal customers that have been associated with the dealerships for many decades. I can’t thank our clients enough for entrusting myself and our PBS team in a very successful buy-sell transaction. I wish Kathleen, JR and Ron much joy and prosperity in the next chapter of their lives.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to work with my senior partner, George, on the sale of Sun Harley-Davidson and Sun Enterprises,” Bernhard adds. “It took a lot of hands on deck to get the deal done and I appreciate everyone involved that saw it through to the finish. After spending 2 full days at the closing, it was very apparent how important the employees and customers meant to Ron Lang and JR Simmerman. Best wishes to the sellers in their retirement and look forward to working with the buyers on growing their portfolio in the near future.”