Harley-Davidson announces sixth builder for 2024 builder program

American Metal Customs has announced that Josh Allison, master builder and the company’s co-founder, has been chosen by Harley-Davidson for its 2024 builder program.

Allison is one of only six motorcycle builders to make the list, which includes Mark Atkins, Randy Hayward, Zach Hindes, Oliver Jones and Pat Patterson. This year’s program gives builders their choice of a new 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle to customize and keep. The six builders will have until June to build fully customized versions of new Harley-Davidson motorcycles to be debuted and showcased at the annual Born Free Motorcycle Show at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California, June 22-23.

Josh Allison, co-founder of American Metal Customs, has been chosen as one of six motorcycle builders to partake in Harley-Davidson’s 2024 builder program. Photo courtesy of American Metal Customs

Allison will customize the 2024 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 cruiser equipped with a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin muscle engine.

“I grew up alongside my dad in the garage building and riding Harleys,” Allison says. “Harley-Davidson is truly an iconic brand, and the fact that they have chosen me alongside only five other notable builders for this year is a huge honor. I can’t wait to jump in and put my own personal spin on this new bike.”

Allison is nationally known for his iconic metal fabrication and award-winning custom builds. Aside from being a master builder and fabricator, starting his own shop, co-founding American Metal and receiving numerous hot rod awards and magazine covers, Allison has been featured in TV shows on Discovery, including Orange County Choppers, Wrench Against the Machine and American Chopper.

Allison’s custom builds focus on intricate handcrafted details and mix classic and modern parts and design inspiration. He prides himself on building ridable art.

His custom builds focus on intricate handcrafted details and mix classic and modern parts and design inspiration. His builds aren’t just for show, they are built to be ridden. He prides himself on building ridable art. His most recent custom builds include two vintage Harley-Davidson Knucklehead motors, The Disciple and The Zidan. The Disciple is a 1941 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead with modifications including a custom handmade gas tank, seat, oil tank, pipes, handlebars and more. The Zidan is a 1938 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead custom build and one of the most complex bikes he has ever built. These motorcycles will also be displayed at the Born Free motorcycle show.

Following the debut of the custom designed motorcycles by the invited builders at Born Free, the bikes will continue on tour with Harley-Davidson to other bike shows and rallies across the country this summer through March 2025. They will then be returned to each of the six builders. Shows include the Harley-Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, Virginia City Round Up in Virginia City, Nevada, Congregation Show in Charlotte, North Carolina, Born Free Texas in Yellow Rose Canyon, Texas, Paradise Road Show in Palm Springs, California, Chopper Fest in Ventura, California, Flat Out Friday / Mama Tried in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Daytona Bike Week in Daytona, Florida.

Follow the build-out process on Instagram: @americanmetalcustoms and @joshua8787.