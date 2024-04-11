Harley-Davidson Museum to host Milwaukee Day event on Sunday

This Sunday, the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum will host the 4/14 Day party to celebrate Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The legendary story of Harley-Davidson could not be told without the support of “Mil-town,” and the H-D Museum campus will celebrate the city that the company has called home for more than 120 years.

Harley-Davidson invites all to celebrate the stories of its employees, dealers and enthusiasts who have made Milwaukee Iron the city’s number-one export. Milwaukee’s area code is 414 and the museum offers an exclusive 414 deal where 414 people can buy admission tickets for $4.14 to see the museum on Sunday. Attendees can test their Milwaukee history bona fides with trivia from Quizmaster and giveaway winners will go home with tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Milwaukee Brewers games, the Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals games and Summerfest.

From MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, Chef Doug Stringer has enlisted the help of local purveyors and butchers to highlight the unique culinary menus of Milwaukee. Bratwursts, stuffed pretzels, sauerbraten wings and even a jumbo “dream puff” will have guests singing a song of gemütlichkeit. The famed 4.14-pound burger eating contest will take place after the official city toast of 414 Day at 4:14 p.m.

At the H-D Shop, attendees can purchase four products and receive 14 percent off and the H-D Factory Outlet will offer limited-edition hats for $4.14. Skin Museum tattoo artists will be on hand to lay some fresh ink.

Other upcoming events

The 13th annual Earth Day Celebration, Rock the Green, arrives on campus on Saturday, April 20, and is presented by the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office and Milwaukee Riverkeepers. After helping clean Mother Earth, all are invited to join the fun outside the H-D Museum for refreshments and a live concert with Urban Empress & The Urbanites, Sarah Fierek & The Widlflowers and Jonah Denae performing on a pedal-powered stage. Parking is free and pets are allowed outside on H-D Museum grounds.

At the MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, fans are invited to watch the H-D Factory Race Team take the track at the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Races, April 12-14 and 19-21. People can come for lunch or dinner and stay for the races to cheer on 33 Kyle Wyman and 43 James Rispoli. April 12-14 is the Circuit of the Americas Races in Austin, Texas. April 19-21 is the Road Atlanta Races in Braselton, Georgia.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, the annual four-day celebration of music, motorcycles and the company’s hometown, will return July 25-28. Two-day general admission tickets can be purchased on the Harley-Davidson Homecoming website to see headliners Jelly Roll and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The H-D Museum campus will be one of the places to be. This year, the company will celebrate legendary biker, builder and former H-D Chief of Styling, Willie G. Davidson.