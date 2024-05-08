Moto Morini reveals three new models

Moto Morini, the Italian motorcycle brand with a rich heritage spanning nearly a century, has announced three new additions to its 2024 lineup: the Seiemmezzo SCR Trek scrambler, the Seiemmezzo STR Sport street bike, and the X-Cape SE adventure bike.

The 2024 Seiemmezzo SCR Trek scrambler from Moto Morini comes equipped with luggage. (Photos: Motor Morini USA)

Seiemmezzo SCR Trek

The Seiemmezzo SCR Trek offers a blend of style, comfort, and premium features, including a 649cc parallel twin engine, premium KYB adjustable suspension, full LED lighting and a 5” color TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, Pirelli Tires, tubeless alloy wheels with tire pressure monitoring, Brembo brakes, and Bosch ABS.

The SCR Trek comes equipped with a 3-piece set of easy-to-remove luggage made of durable leather and lightweight. The luggage features strongly woven nylon with all-weather covers and detachable shoulder straps. The stylish and secure wrap-around engine drop bars offer increased protection and come with forward footrests for added comfort on long rides.

The Seiemmezzo SCR Trek combines Italian style, comfort, performance, quality, and affordability. Its MSRP is $7,599, and it is available in Platinum Black, Cobalt Slate, and Boot Camp Green.

Seiemmezzo STR Sport

The Seiemmezzo STR Sport street bike boasts sleek, competition-inspired bodywork, including a curved headlight fairing with windscreen, engine wrap cowling, and a passenger seat cover. Underneath its exterior lies a powerful 649cc parallel-twin engine within a steel trellis frame.

Moto Morini STR Sport

The STR Sport performance is complemented by premium KYB adjustable suspension and is equipped with top-of-the-line features such as full LED lighting, a 5” color TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, tubeless alloy wheels with TPMS, Pirelli tires, Brembo brakes, and Bosch ABS.

The STR Sport offers performance along with what Moto Morini says is “the best warranty in motorcycling—3 years, unlimited miles.” With an MSRP of $6899, the Seiemmezzo STR Sport offers style, performance, and affordability. Available in Metallic Red, Vivid White, and Anthracite Smoke. Pre-painted, color-matched STR Sport body kit components are also available separately.

X-Cape SE

The X-Cape SE adventure bike is equipped with a performance liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine, paired with premium adjustable Marzocchi forks, a KYB shock, and advanced features such as backlit controls, Pirelli tires, tubeless wheels, Brembo brakes, and Bosch ABS.

Moto Morini Z-Cape SE adventure bike comes with a 3-piece luggage set and premium features.

The X-Cape SE offers a comfortable ride with responsive handling. For riders ready to hit the road, the X-Cape SE comes equipped with an easily detachable 3-piece set of lightweight, durable aluminum luggage, providing ample storage space for essentials. Features such as a larger skid plate, engine wrap drop bars, and strong composite handguards offer added protection and comfort no matter the terrain.

Designed for comfort and convenience, the X-Cape SE boasts a host of features to enhance the riding experience. A large height-adjustable windscreen, 7” color TFT dash with street and off-road ride modes, navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity keep riders connected on the go, while full LED lighting ensures optimal visibility in all conditions.

With an MSRP of $9,799, the fully loaded X-Cape SE is available in three striking color options—Italian Red, Black Ops, and Anthracite Smoke. The X-Cape SE is the ultimate go-anywhere adventure bike.