Polaris introduces 2-up 570 Sportsman ATVs

Polaris Off Road has announced its long-awaited 2-up ATV 570 lineup. Built for work and play, the all-new 2025 Sportsman 570 portfolio includes the Sportsman Touring 570, X2 570, and 6×6 570. It boasts improved comfort, strength, and versatility in the 2-up ATV space. The enhanced suspension, extended service intervals, strengthened rigid chassis and upgraded body styling make the riding experience even more enjoyable.

2025 Sportsman 570 Touring Lineup (Photos: Polaris Off Road)

“We’re very excited for the much-anticipated release of the next generation Sportsman 2-up, utilizing our customers’ feedback for a wide range of consumer-driven enhancements and innovation. Sportsman is already the best-selling automatic ATV brand, and the Sportsman 570 2-up lineup complements the brand by delivering class-leading versatility, comfort, and strength that’s capable of accomplishing work tasks and maximizing all-in adventures for two.” Chris Judson, Polaris vice president and general manager of Off Road Utility

Enhancements across the 2025 Sportsman 570 2-ups include:

An all-new removable passenger seat that can be added and removed quickly and easily without any tools for increased versatility across the Sportsman Touring 570 lineup.

Improved sealed storage with an industry-leading combined 11 gallons of storage on all Sportsman Touring 570 models, thanks to the all-new six-gallon rear storage integrated under the rear rack. This added storage helps riders stash everything from gear essentials and snacks for the trail, to added room for securing tools for tasks around the property.

A stronger and two times more rigid chassis that offers better handling and a more comfortable ride.

An improved suspension with up to 9.5″ of rear travel and upgraded, longer lasting sealed bushings to help soak up trail bumps and ruts for a smoother ride on all Sportsman Touring 570 models.

11.5″ of increased ground clearance across the lineup delivering a smoother ride that absorbs the trail ruts and bumps.

New body styling and enhanced craftsmanship give the Sportsman Touring 570 a refreshed look. It also unlocks 90+ compatible accessories, including Glacier Plow Systems, Lock & Ride Windshields and Cargo Boxes, bumpers, and lighting options.

Enhanced service intervals result in two times more time between oil changes and other routine maintenance, allowing them to spend less time on upkeep and more time to enjoy the ride.

Lighting upgrades featuring new brighter LED pod and headlights to extend the day for early mornings and late-night rides on the Sportsman Touring 570 Premium, Ultimate, X2 570 and 6X6 570 models.

A new industry-exclusive 7″ touchscreen infotainment display powered by RIDE COMMAND for the all-new Sportsman Touring 570 Ultimate enhancing the ride experience with GPS mapping, Group Rides to stay connected to other riders, and much more.

New Industry-first integrated accessory heated driver and passenger seat, as well as heated hand grips for the driver and passenger available on Sportsman Touring 570.

Additional features and pricing for the Sportsman Touring, X2 and 6×6 models are as follows:

Sportsman Touring 570 – Starting at $9,999 U.S. MSRP ($11,799 CA MSRP)

Sportsman Touring 570 EPS – Starting at $10,999 U.S. MSRP ($12,699 CA MSRP)

Sportsman Touring 570 Premium – Starting at $12,499 U.S. MSRP ($14,399 CA MSRP)

The new Sportsman Touring 570 lineup offers versatility to ride solo or explore with a passenger with the new, tool-less removable rear passenger seat that can quickly and easily be removed with a quick latch to release. For added comfort, the lineup features softer seat cushions with a new material and more bolstering to allow passengers to feel secure.

2025 Sportsman X2 570

New to the Touring 570 lineup is a chassis that is two-times more rigid than before to provide riders a better ride and handling. A new integrated rear storage bin holds six more gallons of storage space increasing the total storage space to an industry-leading, 11 gallons. The Touring 570 lineup offers four trims with the most customizable accessories to meet each customer’s needs for comfort, versatility and exploration.

The 2025 Sportsman lineup, including Touring, X2, and 6×6 models, starts shipping to dealers in June 2024.