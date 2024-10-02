The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) seeks nominations for the 2025 Board of Directors. The Board consists of 14 powersports dealership owners who are members of the NPDA. Annually, seven seats are open for the following year’s Board of Directors. Industry people can nominate themselves by completing the NPDA Board Application form.

For those who know someone who would be a strong candidate for the Board, email Executive Director Dave McMahon at dave@npda.org. Those elected will serve a two-year term. Those elected can expect to meet via video call twice monthly during business hours. Each board member will be expected to take on a leadership role by either chairing an industry council or spearheading a project aimed at advancing the industry. This responsibility ensures that every board member actively drives meaningful progress, fosters innovation, and addresses key challenges. By leading a council or project, members will contribute directly to shaping the future direction of the industry and support initiatives that promote growth, sustainability, and collaboration across all sectors.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 25. Those considering candidacy are encouraged to learn more about the NPDA and its membership by attending Dealer Connect, Oct. 20-22 in Columbus, Ohio.

NPDA Board Members serve as front-line champions of powersports dealerships. As a non-profit trade association, the NPDA relies on its Board members to engage and help direct the strategies and objectives of the association. The NPDA requires an active Board of Directors to ensure the challenges facing powersports retailers are being addressed in a meaningful way.