NPDA Dealer Connect to be held in Columbus in October

The National Powersports Dealer Association’s Dealer Connect will be held Oct. 20-22 at the Sonesta Hotel in downtown Columbus, Ohio. The NPDA shares that a dozen of its partners have stepped up to support the first inaugural Dealer Connect, and dealerships from 10 states, representing 20 dealership locations, have registered.

“As a first-of-its-kind event, we’ve had positive feedback from registered dealers about the strength of the schedule they will enjoy throughout their time in Columbus,” says Dave McMahon, executive director of the NPDA. “With over a dozen hours of built-in networking time and invaluable time spent in classroom sessions, it’s going to be a great way for all of our attendees to get a head start on their 2025 business plan.

“With a sluggish year of profitability for many dealership owners, it’s an ideal place for dealers to learn both from their peers – and from our lineup of expert presenters,” he continues. “We will also fill you in on a handful of profit-building initiatives from the NPDA that will bring more traffic into your dealership. Best of all, we get to connect all of our members.”

The complete Dealer Connect schedule is now available. Session presenters include Jordon Schoolmeester from Garage Composites, Patrick Weekley from Spader Business Management/NCM Associates, Tom O’Connor from his namesake Sales Academy, John Greene from LeadHelm, and more.

NPDA Dealer Members from both sides of the aisle – Metric and Harley-Davidson – continue to register for Dealer Connect, where the NPDA’s Harley-Davidson Council will be sharing insight with attendees about the strength of their group. Similarly, the NPDA’s State Councils are showing impressive growth regardless of what brands dealers carry and they will be showcased at Dealer Connect.

2024 NPDA Dealer Connect Dealership Attendees As of September 4:

Dealer Connect sponsors include Rollick and CBIZ.

Dealer Connect exhibitors include Apiar Commercial Risk Management; CBIZ; Garage Composites; LeadHelm; National Powersport Auctions (NPA); Octane Powersports Marketing; Rider’s Advantage; Rollick; Tom O’Connor Sales Academy; Spader Business Management/NCM Associates; ZiiDMS; and 700 Credit.