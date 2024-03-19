NPDA names Dave McMahon interim executive director

Dave McMahon, hired in January as education director of the NPDA, has been named interim executive director of the organization.

Dave McMahon

“I’m honored to have earned the continued trust of the NPDA Board, many of whom I have been engaging with for a decade or more,” McMahon says. “There is an abundance of excitement around the work of the NPDA since its founding nearly three years ago, and these efforts will benefit our dealer and partner members for years to come. I invite all dealers to join us today.”

McMahon is the first executive director, interim or otherwise, to serve the NPDA since it was launched in May 2021. In May 2022, the NPDA hired Darris Blackford as organizational director. In September 2023, Blackford was joined by Tigra Tsuijkawa, membership marketing manager.

“Dave McMahon has great Powersports industry experience and is well-positioned to lead this organization forward,” says Bob Althoff, NPDA Chairman. “We are very grateful to Darris for his efforts, particularly during the 16 months when he was our only team member, for helping establish a solid base for greater success.”

This work included launching a new website, starting a monthly newsletter, establishing a successful webinar series, improving marketing and communications and bolstering the NPDA’s presence at the AIMExpo in 2023 and 2024. McMahon will continue working with the active NPDA Board, which includes six members who were re-elected to new terms last week. Of the seven spots available in the first-ever election for the organization, the remaining one was filled by Jayson Davis, a dealer with extensive ties to the Powersports industry.

Board members re-elected to terms that end 12/31/2025:

Bob Althoff, Farrow Harley-Davidson, Ohio

Bob Kee, Destination Cycle, Texas

Kim Harrison, Coleman Powersports, Virginia

George Gatto, Three Rivers Harley-Davidson & Gatto Cycle Shop, Pennsylvania

Mark Peterson, Southwest Superbikes, Texas

Gail Worth, Gail’s Powersports, Missouri

Newest member Jayson Davis of Powersports of Greenville, South Carolina