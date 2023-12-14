Powersports dealer group seeking new board members for 2024

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) has amassed a list of wins in its efforts to serve the needs and interests of U.S. dealers. Its first major task in 2024 is to fill several openings on its 15-member board, the organization says in a recent news release.

“The NPDA was created by dealers, and the board is made up solely of dealers,” says NPDA Chairman Bob Althoff. “Visionary dealers who work hard to grow their businesses and care about the powersports industry – we want you as an NPDA Board member.”

While the organization seeks top candidates from around the country, it would especially welcome ones from the Northwest, Southwest/California and Southeast. Dealer principals from any NPDA-member dealership can apply by December 22.

The NPDA enjoyed a variety of successes in 2023, including:

● 400-plus members and 25 partners, both up 25 percent from mid-year;

● A successful campaign urging OEMs to drop shipping surcharges imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and a push for a moratorium on facility upgrade mandates;

● Numerous well-attended webinars on key industry topics and successful event outreach, including February’s AIMExpo;

● Great strides toward dynamic dealer educational programming, including talks to form alliances to create an industry-leading platform. An announcement on details of this important initiative will be made in the coming weeks, says the association.

For more information or to join the NPDA, please visit www.npda.org.