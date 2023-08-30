National Marine Manufacturers Association relocates headquarters to Washington, D.C.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced the relocation of its headquarters to Washington, D.C., as the association continues to expand its advocacy work. The NMMA’s previous headquarters were in Chicago, which will continue to serve as a strategic hub for key departments, including membership and market expansion, according to Boating Industry.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association has moved its headquarters to Washington D.C., to be closer to legislators. (Photo: NMMA)

While the NMMA has had a Washington, D.C. office for more than 40 years, its new headquarters offers an enhanced, larger footprint for its growing government relations and public affairs teams as well as administrative and operations teams. The new offices are within walking distance of the U.S. Capitol and key government offices and administrative agencies, reaffirming its connection to the decision-making that happens across government on behalf of NMMA’s 1,300 member companies supporting the $230 billion recreational boating industry and the estimated 85 million Americans who go boating each year.

“Following a comprehensive review of the association’s operations and the NMMA board of directors-led strategic plan, which includes a critical focus on advocacy, NMMA made this landmark move to align itself more closely with the government institutions and policymakers who shape the laws and regulations impacting the recreational marine industry,” says Bill Yeargin, chairman of the NMMA board of directors and President/CEO of Correct Craft. “Establishing a firm footprint in Washington D.C. solidifies our commitment to working with government to promote the growth and sustainability of recreational boating in the U.S.”

In addition to a larger footprint for the growing government relations, public affairs and administrative teams, the new D.C. headquarters features upgraded technology, meeting spaces, office suites for visiting members, and roof-top entertainment space for employees, members, and partners. The new 6,000-square-foot floor plan helps foster more engaging, effective connections among stakeholders and decision-makers.

“NMMA’s roots go back nearly 120 years, and our success on behalf of our members has come from continually evolving to best serve their changing and diverse needs, many of which are directly impacted by the decisions made in Washington, D.C.,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president, who is based in the D.C. office. “Our headquarters’ enhanced proximity to Capitol Hill strengthens our position to advocate for policies that foster innovation, support economic growth for members, and ensures the continued enjoyment of recreational boating for millions of Americans, all while our new Chicago hub delivers an improved space for creativity and collaboration across our critical product safety, membership, and market-expansion teams.”

The NMMA’s new Washington D.C. headquarters is located at 601 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 320 North, Washington, D.C. 20004. Its new Chicago hub is located at 10 S. LaSalle Street, Suite 3500, Chicago, IL 60603.