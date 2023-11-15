NPDA heads into 2024 with positive momentum

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) has kept the throttle wide open since its launch in May 2021 and has amassed a list of wins this year in its efforts to serve the needs and interests of U.S. powersports dealers.

NPDA membership now sits at more than 400, including Harley-Davidson, metric dealers, and independent (non-franchised) shops. The board of directors of 12 men and three women are dealers from Alaska to Virginia, Ohio to Texas.

“Powersports dealers understand the urgency, attention to detail, and taking on challenges to be successful, and the NPDA has proven its value since our founding,” says NPDA Chairman Bob Althoff. “This year’s output was strong, but it will be even better in 2024.”

Key achievements in 2023 include:

● 400-plus members and 25 partners, both up 25 percent from mid-year;

● Added several key industry leaders to Board; the group now totals 15;

● Added Industry Veteran Tigra Tsujikawa as Membership Marketing Manager;

● A successful campaign urging OEMs to drop shipping surcharges imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and a push for a moratorium on facility upgrade mandates;

● Numerous well-attended webinars on key industry topics, with more being scheduled before and immediately after the December holidays;

● Successful event outreach, including February’s AIMExpo, plus participation in October’s Powersports Finance Summit;

● Great strides toward dynamic Dealer educational programming, including talks to form alliances to create an industry-leading platform. An announcement on details of this important initiative will be made in the coming weeks.

Dealers interested in joining NPDA can contact the association through its website.