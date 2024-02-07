NPDA shares second Annual Update Meeting highlights

The National Powersports Dealers Association (NPDA) is pursuing an aggressive path to drive the Powersports Industry to greater success. Since its founding less than three years ago, the NPDA has grown to more than 400 Powersports Dealer members from all 50 States plus Puerto Rico. The board of directors of 12 men and three women are Harley-Davidson and metric dealers from Alaska to Virginia, Ohio to Texas.

Editor Brendan Baker catches up with NPDA’s Don Meyers, Darris Blackford and Dave McMahon and AIMExpo.

The NPDA is an exhibitor at AIMExpo and is holding meetings for Harley-Davidson dealers, board members are being honored and advisors and partners are serving as featured show speakers.

The NPDA completed its second Annual Update Meeting that featured association leadership, as well as representatives from many of the 24 partner companies that provide financial and intellectual support to the association. During the meeting, the NPDA announced progress on two major initiatives:

“Education Initiative” – an education strategy that will mesh programming and coursework from a variety of sources to create an Industry-leading platform

The “Powersports Industry Growth Initiative” – a multi-media effort that will include visual campaigns to help “mainstream” the industry on various platforms.

Along with updates on these two initiatives, the NPDA reviewed key wins in 2023:

Membership growth of 40 percent

A successful campaign urging OEMs to drop shipping surcharges imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and a push for a moratorium on facility upgrade mandates

Numerous, well-attended webinars on key industry topics

The hiring of industry veteran Tigra Tsujikawa as membership marketing manager; the team grew again last month when the NPDA hired well-known powersports journalist, marketing and training expert Dave McMahon as education director.

“The hard work of our directors, advisors and team is leading to real progress by our organization,” says Bob Althoff, NPDA Chairman. “Together with our partners, we are positioning the NPDA to best serve dealer members and help them become more profitable, while advancing the entire powersports industry for greater success.”

During AIMExpo evening activities, Althoff, along with NPDA Treasurer Kim Harrison, were honored by the Motorcycle Industry Council for their work on the MIC’s Dealer Advisory Council.

In addition to the headline-grabbing initiatives promoted at AIMExpo, the NPDA continues to work at improving membership offerings to Dealers and to increase connectivity between partners and members. A new Member Portal discussed during the Update Meeting will be the newest effort and will be available before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“We will continue to provide dealers with information and opportunities to run their businesses better,” says Bob Kee, vice chairman. “We have enjoyed favorable growth so far and as we continue to add new members, our critical mass will allow us to make an even greater difference in the Industry.”

For more information about the NPDA, please visit www.npda.org