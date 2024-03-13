NPDA elects new board member to join six re-elected incumbents

The inaugural board election for the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) took place March 4-8, and the members have spoken – the six incumbents running for re-election all held their seats for another two years.

The inaugural board election for NPDA saw six members re-elected and one new member added. (Top left to right) Bob Althoff, Kim Harrison, Bob Kee, Gail Worth, Mark Peterson, George Gatto, and Jayson Davis (first term) were elected to board member terms ending in December 2025.

Eight outside candidates vied for positions on the NPDA board, which has 15 members. Of the seven spots available, one has been filled by a dealer with extensive ties to the powersports industry.

NPDA bylaws state only dealers with current “Basic” level membership were eligible to vote. “Affiliate” members were not eligible.

Board members elected to terms ending 12/31/2025:

Bob Althoff, Farrow Harley-Davidson, Ohio

Bob Kee, Destination Cycle, Texas

Kim Harrison, Coleman Powersports, Virginia

George Gatto, Three Rivers Harley-Davidson & Gatto Cycle Shop, Pennsylvania

Mark Peterson, Southwest Superbikes, Texas

Gail Worth, Gail’s Powersports, Missouri

Jayson Davis, Powersports of Greenville, S.C. (elected to his first term)

“I know every board member feels as I do – it is an honor to do the work we do on behalf of dealers everywhere,” says Bob Althoff, NPDA board chairman. “Retail excellence, sustainable profitability, and industry growth – our focus is unwavering.”

Since its founding in May 2021, the NPDA has grown to more than 400 powersports dealer members from all 50 States plus Puerto Rico.