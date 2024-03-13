NPDA elects new board member to join six re-elected incumbents
The inaugural board election for the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) took place March 4-8, and the members have spoken – the six incumbents running for re-election all held their seats for another two years.
Eight outside candidates vied for positions on the NPDA board, which has 15 members. Of the seven spots available, one has been filled by a dealer with extensive ties to the powersports industry.
NPDA bylaws state only dealers with current “Basic” level membership were eligible to vote. “Affiliate” members were not eligible.
Board members elected to terms ending 12/31/2025:
- Bob Althoff, Farrow Harley-Davidson, Ohio
- Bob Kee, Destination Cycle, Texas
- Kim Harrison, Coleman Powersports, Virginia
- George Gatto, Three Rivers Harley-Davidson & Gatto Cycle Shop, Pennsylvania
- Mark Peterson, Southwest Superbikes, Texas
- Gail Worth, Gail’s Powersports, Missouri
- Jayson Davis, Powersports of Greenville, S.C. (elected to his first term)
“I know every board member feels as I do – it is an honor to do the work we do on behalf of dealers everywhere,” says Bob Althoff, NPDA board chairman. “Retail excellence, sustainable profitability, and industry growth – our focus is unwavering.”
Since its founding in May 2021, the NPDA has grown to more than 400 powersports dealer members from all 50 States plus Puerto Rico.