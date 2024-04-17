Industry vets appointed to Sturgis Hall of Fame board

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame recently named Marilyn Stemp and Steve Piehl to its board of directors.

Marilyn Stemp is a pioneering figure in the motorcycle industry. She founded IronWorks Magazine with her late husband, Dennis, and became the first female editor of a nationally circulated, mainstream motorcycle magazine. She also revived their trade magazine, Iron Trader News, edits the monthly Kiwi Indian News, contributes to several powersports media outlets, and is the founding editor of Sturgis Rider Daily.

Marilyn Stemp

Stemp’s support for charitable efforts in the industry includes the annual Biker Belles Celebration, Las Vegas BikeFest, and as campaign chair for the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s development plan in 2014. She co-founded the Flying Piston charity events taking place in Daytona and Sturgis each year and is a National Ambassador for All Kids Bike. Stemp was inducted into both the Las Vegas Motorcycle Hall of Fame and the Sturgis Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2018 and, in 2022, was recognized as one of the Top 100 Women in Powersports by DealerNews.

Steve Piehl’s appointment brings decades of industry experience to the board from his consulting firm and the 36 years he spent working at Harley-Davidson. Piehl led the team responsible for launching innovative event strategies, such as Harley’s motorcycle demonstration ride program, a Traveling Museum, and the groundbreaking LiveWire Experience tour.

Steve Piehl

Early in his career, Piehl was asked to create the Harley Owners Group (HOG), a membership program that connects riders with the Motor Company. He was part of the company’s launch of rider training programs and served on the Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s board of trustees. Piehl was inducted into the Sturgis Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2012 and received the Pappy Hoel Award at his induction. Piehl’s communications consulting firm serves several companies in the powersports industry in the U.S. and Europe. He volunteers for the USO and the Boy Scouts of America and is a national ambassador for All Kids Bike.

“We are delighted to welcome Marilyn and Steve to our board of directors,” says Board President Craig Bailey. “Their exceptional backgrounds and unwavering dedication to the motorcycle community, along with the talented individuals already serving on our board, will propel the Museum to deliver an experience like never before.”

Stemp and Piehl will begin serving on the board immediately.