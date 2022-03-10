State motocross association and race series adds title sponsor

The North Carolina Motocross Association, a new organization formed by several track owners in the state with a goal of adding more value to grassroots MX racing, announced that Risk Racing is the group’s title sponsor.

“As a North Carolina-based motocross company, we are thrilled to support a new moto series based right here in NC!” said Risk Racing owner James Burry. “North Carolina riders are very lucky to be surrounded by great tracks, and NCMX aims to bring them together to form what will be a fun race series that racers can get involved in.”

“When we formed NCMX, we knew it was important to find the right fit for the series title sponsor,” said Mike Farr, Motocross Committee chairman. “We needed a North Carolina-based company whose commitment to the sport matches ours, and we are excited to say that we found that with Risk Racing.”

Safe tracks, consistent pricing, lots of track time and promoters working together are all part of the package. They will be crowning a true AMA NC Motocross Champion in every class starting in 2022.