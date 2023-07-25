Suzuki opens reservations for 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa

Suzuki Motor USA has opened reservations for the 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa through authorized Suzuki dealers. The company says reserving one will ensure priority delivery of the commemorative Hayabusa. The 25th Anniversary Edition sportbike will have an MSRP of $19,599 and will be available beginning in September.

Suzuki dealers are now taking reservations for the limited edition 25th anniversary Hayabusa. (Photo: Suzuki Motor USA)

Special 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa features include:

Unique 25th Anniversary emblem and raised Suzuki logos are featured on the fuel tank.

Elegant 25th Anniversary logos are etched on each muffler.

Distinctive gloss black cowling trim.

The brake rotor carriers and drive chain adjusters are gold-anodized.

The Hayabusa Kanji logo is applied to the drive chain plates.

The single-seat cowling is included as standard equipment.

“The Gen 3 Hayabusa has been a tremendous sales success for our dealers and extremely well received by fans of this legendary model,” says Kerry Graeber, senior vice president of sales & marketing for Suzuki. “This beautiful anniversary version, drawing its inspiration from one of the Hayabusa’s most memorable color combinations – yet updated for modern tastes – will appeal to the next generation of Hayabusa fans. We encourage anybody that wants one to see their dealer immediately to ensure they’re on the reservation list.”

The 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa arrives in a striking and special Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black color combination, reminiscent of one of the most popular Gen II model’s color palettes set off with special red accents. This stunning appearance is enhanced with a range of features unique to this special 25th Anniversary Edition.