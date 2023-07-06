Suzuki reveals 25th Anniversary Hayabusa Sportbike

After 25 years and three generations, Suzuki has introduced the 2024 Hayabusa 25th Anniversary model. Since the Suzuki Hayabusa was introduced 25 years ago, nearly 300,000 units have been manufactured and sold around the world, appealing to a range of motorcycle enthusiasts from drag racers and customizers to sportbike riders and sport tourers.

The model arrives in a striking and special Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black color combination, reminiscent of one of the most popular Gen II model’s color palettes, also set off with special V-shaped red graphic. The stunning appearance is enhanced with a range of features unique to the special 25th Anniversary model.

Suzuki has revealed the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa Sportbike, which will arrive at dealerships late this summer. Photos courtesy of Suzuki

Features:

Unique 25th-anniversary emblem and raised SUZUKI logos are featured on the fuel tank

Elegant 25th-anniversary logos are etched on each muffler

Distinctive gloss black cowling trim

Brake rotor carriers and drive chain adjusters are gold-anodized

Hayabusa Kanji logo is applied to the drive chain plates

Single-seat cowling is included as standard equipment.

To enhance the apparence of the 2024 model, a 25th-anniversary emblem and raised SUZUKI logos are featured on the fuel tank.

Key Features: Design Wind-cheating body inspired by the peregrine falcon (the world’s fastest animal) for ultimate performance and aerodynamic refinement

Distinct lines and shapes incorporated into the design for a sophisticated appearance Engine 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine with Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies and dual fuel injectors

Symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system with improved flow and exciting exhaust note

Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes for pressurized air induction Chassis Smooth ride and nimble handling provided by the twin-spar aluminum frame

Adjustable KYB-supplied suspension can be tuned for rider comfort and road conditions Electronics Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with electronic rider aids, including Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems

Control over several engine characteristics, acceleration, deceleration, steady speeds, engine and driveline operation, and braking

Customizable settings for different riding conditions, road surfaces, and rider experience levels

Boosts both performance and comfort for the ultimate sportbike experience

Three-mode Bi-directional Quick Shift system for clutchless up- and down-shifts

SCAS-style clutch system for smooth engine power transfer and exceptional manners during engine braking

Elegant 25th-anniversary logos are etched on each muffler of the 2024 model.

Like all Suzuki motorcycles, the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa may be further enhanced with a variety of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, specifically designed for the Hayabusa, and aimed at enhancing the riding and ownership experience. The 25th Anniversary Hayabusa will be arriving at dealerships late summer and the MSRP will be announced at a later date.

*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.

**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

Advertisement