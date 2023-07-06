Suzuki reveals 25th Anniversary Hayabusa Sportbike

After 25 years and three generations, Suzuki has introduced the 2024 Hayabusa 25th Anniversary model. Since the Suzuki Hayabusa was introduced 25 years ago, nearly 300,000 units have been manufactured and sold around the world, appealing to a range of motorcycle enthusiasts from drag racers and customizers to sportbike riders and sport tourers.
The model arrives in a striking and special Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black color combination, reminiscent of one of the most popular Gen II model’s color palettes, also set off with special V-shaped red graphic. The stunning appearance is enhanced with a range of features unique to the special 25th Anniversary model.
Features:
- Unique 25th-anniversary emblem and raised SUZUKI logos are featured on the fuel tank
- Elegant 25th-anniversary logos are etched on each muffler
- Distinctive gloss black cowling trim
- Brake rotor carriers and drive chain adjusters are gold-anodized
- Hayabusa Kanji logo is applied to the drive chain plates
- Single-seat cowling is included as standard equipment.
Key Features:
Design
- Wind-cheating body inspired by the peregrine falcon (the world’s fastest animal) for ultimate performance and aerodynamic refinement
- Distinct lines and shapes incorporated into the design for a sophisticated appearance
Engine
- 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine with Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies and dual fuel injectors
- Symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system with improved flow and exciting exhaust note
- Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes for pressurized air induction
Chassis
- Smooth ride and nimble handling provided by the twin-spar aluminum frame
- Adjustable KYB-supplied suspension can be tuned for rider comfort and road conditions
Electronics
- Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with electronic rider aids, including Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems
- Control over several engine characteristics, acceleration, deceleration, steady speeds, engine and driveline operation, and braking
- Customizable settings for different riding conditions, road surfaces, and rider experience levels
- Boosts both performance and comfort for the ultimate sportbike experience
- Three-mode Bi-directional Quick Shift system for clutchless up- and down-shifts
- SCAS-style clutch system for smooth engine power transfer and exceptional manners during engine braking
Like all Suzuki motorcycles, the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa may be further enhanced with a variety of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, specifically designed for the Hayabusa, and aimed at enhancing the riding and ownership experience. The 25th Anniversary Hayabusa will be arriving at dealerships late summer and the MSRP will be announced at a later date.
*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.