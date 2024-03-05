Suzuki kicks off National Demo Tour at Bike Week

Suzuki is kicking off its 2024 Demo Tour with a full range of 2024 models to demo ride and will be on the scene at some of motorcycling’s highest-profile events and visiting Suzuki dealers nationwide.

New for 2024, the Suzuki GSX-8R sportbike brings its performance and styling to Suzuki demo rides this year, starting with Daytona Bike Week. (Photo: Suzuki Motors USA)

The Tour gives riders a chance to throw their leg over and test-ride a wide range of awesome 2024 Suzuki motorcycles. The Demo Tour launched March 1 during Bike Week at Daytona International Speedway. Demo rides are available from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm EST every day of Daytona Bike Week (Mar. 1-9).

The 2024 Suzuki Demo Tour features Suzuki’s GSX-R and Hayabusa sportbikes, V-STROM adventure tourers, high-performance GSX-S1000GT+ sport-tourers, power cruisers, dual sports, and more.

In addition, Suzuki will have on display many fully accessorized models, custom bikes, Suzuki racing bikes, and a selection of Genuine Suzuki Accessories. Pro rider autograph sessions at key stops are also planned.

A key highlight of the Suzuki Demo Tour is the all-new Suzuki parallel-twin 800cc motorcycle range, headed up by the new Suzuki GSX-8R sportbike and including the GSX-8S standard as well as the V-STROM 800 range of adventure tourers.

The GSX-8R has been lauded by the consumer press, and uses the powerful and compact new 776cc Suzuki parallel-twin engine cradled in a strong, compact frame. The GSX-8R rewards riders with performance, technology, and style to lead the middleweight class in rideability and fun.

The Tour continues throughout 2024 with planned stops at key MotoAmerica races, the US round of MotoGP, displays at select NHRA drag races, key national and adventure rallies, and more. Not to mention tour stops at Suzuki dealerships around the US.

Visit SuzukiCycles.com/events for more information and to see the complete schedule of Suzuki demo ride events.