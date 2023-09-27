Suzuki unveils limited-run 2024 KATANA

Suzuki Motor USA has announced the return of the KATANA sport bike. Through a limited release, customers can reserve a technically-updated KATANA and secure two years of complimentary service and a collectible 24×24 inch KATANA digital lithograph reproduction of renowned Japanese artist Makoto Endo’s KATANA illustration originally featured in Cycle World magazine.

This 2024 model is available for U.S. buyers to reserve via special order through the Suzuki dealer of their choice through Oct. 20. Availability is limited, and reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis.

The 2024 Suzuki KATANA features Metallic Matte Stellar Blue paintwork, gold-anodized forks, and gold six-spoke wheels.

The 2024 KATANA puts an even finer edge on the overall performance and riding pleasure as it returns to the Suzuki lineup with a host of improvements. Updates include the introduction of the advanced electronic Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) offering a Bi-directional Quick Shift System and other refinements to deliver improved overall performance. KATANA’s unparalleled styling is brought into focus with a distinctive, new color for 2024 and accents suited to a modern, design-driven, premium sportbike.

Key product updates:

The 999cc, GSX-R-based engine has more peak power than the 2020 KATANA, with strong torque in the low- to mid-range that is smoothly controlled by new, Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies for a stimulating sportbike experience.

The latest version of the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) smooths shifting and engine braking and gives the rider’s clutch hand a rest with the new Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

The KATANA now features the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that includes the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the updated, five-mode Advanced Traction Control System* plus the popular Easy Start and Low RPM Assist systems.

The 2024 KATANA has an MSRP listed at $13,879.

The 2024 KATANA is a refined, naked sportbike with elements of the original Hans Muth designed Katana, but blends in modern styling and performance. It’s completed with a deep Metallic Matte Stellar Blue bodywork with gold-anodized fork legs and matching gold wheels.

To learn more about the 2024 KATANA, visit the Suzuki website.