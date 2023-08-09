Suzuki shares RM Army Boot Camp 4 details

Suzuki Motor USA and the Pipes Motorsports Group have announced the fourth RM Army Boot Camp event is scheduled for August 25 at the Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Riders of Suzuki RM and RM-Z motocross bikes will be able hang out with some of their favorite Suzuki racers at the one-day event. They will also have an exclusive experience with MX track ride sessions, bike setup coaching and tech tips from the Pipes Motorsports Group’s Supercross racing team technicians and pro riders. The pro rider lineup may vary by event and is subject to change.

The fourth RM Army Boot Camp event is scheduled for August 25 at the Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Photo courtesy of Suzuki

“The Pipes Motorsports Group’s partnership with Suzuki has been extensive and the RM Army Boot Camp events are taking our partnership to the next level,” said Dustin Pipes, general manager of the Pipes Motorsports Group’s racing and marketing efforts. “We are so excited to hang with fans of the and share these exciting events with Suzuki riders. We can’t wait for the first one, they will be a stone-cold blast.”

All current Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners are encouraged to attend these events, which are complimentary for being loyal Suzuki owners and honorary RM Army recruits. Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners may induct themselves by pre-registering. Attendance for on-track riding is limited, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to keep an eye out for each event’s announced date and when signups will be accepted, visit SuzukiCycles.com.

Additional information will follow as event details are finalized. Stay tuned for more information at SuzukiCycles.com or on all the Suzuki social media channels @SuzukiCycles.