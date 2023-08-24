Suzuki adds to 2024 motorcycle lineup

Suzuki Motor USA has revealed its next group of 2024 sport and street motorcycles. The 2024 motorcycle lineup will include the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT and GT+ high-performance sport-tourers, the 2024 Hayabusa, and the iconic GSX-R1000R, GSX-R1000, and GSX-R600 sportbikes. Street models included are the GSX-S1000 naked sportbike, and the GSX-8S, powered by Suzuki’s latest 776 cc parallel-twin engine platform.

Continuing the strong momentum the V-STROM 800DE has brought to the middleweight adventure category, Suzuki returns with the V-STROM 1050 and 650 range of motorcycles. Each V-STROM has been engineered to deliver versatile, real-world performance, evocative Suzuki ADV styling, and comprehensive features to help riders choose the exact bike they seek within off-road adventure touring, sport-touring, or long-distance touring rides. The last model to round out this on-road wave is the Burgman 400 Scooter.

Sport Touring

GSX-S1000GT/GT+ – The 2024 GSX-S1000GT combines the championship performance of its GSX-R1000-based engine with a nimble, lightweight chassis to provide riders with an exciting and comfortable riding experience. The GT and GT+ are Grand Tourers with sportbike-level functionality, avant-garde styling, and an extensive selection of optional equipment like functional, integrated side cases.

For 2024, the GSX-S1000GT+ is presented in the new Candy Daring Red or the ever-popular Glass Sparkle Black, both with unique GT logos that tastefully tie into subframe and wheel colors.

The GSX-S1000GT is the standard for sport touring performance and comfort. The striking and original face of the GT begins with a raked nose, while a pair of horizontally arranged LED headlights, V-shaped position light, sleek mirror design, and side-mounted LED turn signals fashion a unique Grand Touring appearance that is distinctively Suzuki. The GT’s daring styling continues into the optional side cases and touring windshield for a fully integrated appearance.

2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

Key Features

Ready to split the wind, the full fairing sets the standard for aerodynamics and rider wind protection in the sport touring category. The dual mono-focus LED headlights, and V-shaped LED position light create a distinctive appearance and great illumination. With, or without the optional side cases and touring windscreen in place, the GSX-S1000GT is the performance standard in the Grand Tourer category.

The GSX-S1000GT features a large, 6.5-inch Thin Film Transistor, or TFT, panel that is easy to read in any light conditions. The panel also features Suzuki’s mySPIN connectivity application that seamlessly links to a smartphone to provide easy access to contacts, maps, music, and phone communication. It will even pair with most Bluetooth helmet communication systems.

The 999cc, GSX-R-based engine has impressive peak power, with strong torque in the low- to mid-range that is smoothly controlled by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies, for a Grand Touring experience that is extraordinary.

Upright ergonomics deliver superb control and comfort, while the twin-spar aluminum frame and fully adjustable KYB suspension help deliver controlled handling. The ABS-equipped** Brembo Monobloc brake calipers grasp dual, 310mm stainless steel floating brake rotors.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) smooths shifting and engine braking, while the standard Bi-directional, Quick Shift system gives your clutch hand a rest. Right-hand comfort is increased with precise electronic cruise control.

The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, the five-mode Advanced Traction Control System*, Bi-directional Quick Shift System, and the popular Easy Start and Low RPM Assist systems.

Sportbike

Hayabusa – The 2024 version of Suzuki’s flagship Hayabusa sportbike celebrates its 25th anniversary of production. The Hayabusa is propelled by a muscular, refined inline four-cylinder engine housed in a proven, yet modernized chassis with incomparable manners. The power is managed by a suite of electronic rider aids within stunning aerodynamic bodywork that is distinctly Hayabusa.

The torque-rich 1,340cc engine effortlessly delivers a strong wave of power so the Hayabusa accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before. Rider control is unmatched because of the Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). The engine’s adjustable power delivery, traction control*, cruise control, launch control, quick shift, and Motion Track ABS** and Combined Brake systems offer the Hayabusa rider control over their ride.

For 2024, in addition to the recently announced 25th Anniversary Hayabusa in special Glass Blaze Orange & Glass Sparkle Black, riders may choose from Metallic Thunder Gray & Candy Daring Red or the deep, dark Metallic Matte Black & Glass Sparkle Black combination.

Advertisement

2024 Suzuki Hayabusa

Key Features

The Hayabusa’s legendary 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine is fed by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors feeding each cylinder, mixing with pressurized air from the Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the aerodynamic fairing. The symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system is lighter than previous generations with better flow and an exciting exhaust note.

The Hayabusa’s superbike-caliber, twin-spar aluminum frame helps deliver a stable ride with nimble handling that can be personalized through the adjustable KYB-supplied suspension. Optimized aerodynamics, wind protection, and relaxed ergonomics help provide comfort.

The Hayabusa employs an advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.); a comprehensive collection of electronic rider aids like Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems that can optimize and personalize the motorcycle’s performance characteristics to match the conditions and desires of the rider. Only the Hayabusa offers this premium suite of riding aids that simultaneously help boost performance and comfort as riders enjoy the ultimate sportbike experience.

GSX-R1000R/1000 – Suzuki revolutionized the sportbike category with the introduction of the original GSX-R750 in 1985 and then proceeded to gain multiple road racing championships around the world before creating another milestone in 2001 with the introduction of the GSX-R1000.

At the pinnacle of the GSX-R family of ultra-high-performance sportbikes, the 2024 GSX-R1000R’s versatile engine provides class-leading power that is delivered smoothly and controllably across a broad rpm range. Like the original GSX-R1000, the 2024’s compact chassis delivers nimble handling with excellent suspension feel and braking control, ready to conquer a racetrack. Advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control, launch control, and a Bi-directional Quick Shifter enhance the riding experience while the distinctive, aerodynamic GSX-R bodywork slices through the wind.

The GSX-R1000R is equipped with Showa’s advanced BFF and BFRC-Lite suspension components to create an unmatched combination of reliability and performance that can rule any track day. Up front, fed by stainless steel brake lines, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc brake calipers grasp a pair of 320mm Brembo T-drive floating brake rotors for strong stopping power with outstanding response and feel.

The 2024 GSX-R1000R is available in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray paint scheme with dark red wheels or the popular Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black scheme with new, bright blue graphics on the fairing and on the black wheels. Both paint schemes are accented by gold-anodized suspension components. The GSX-R1000R is also available in 2024 in a race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with bright blue wheels and blue-anodized suspension components.

The 2024 GSX-R1000 arrives in a new Glass Matte Mechanical Gray paint scheme with dark red wheels or the popular Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black scheme with new, bright blue graphics on the fairing and on the black wheels.

2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000

Key Features

DOHC, inline-four engine produces great top-end power with a strong low- to mid-range pull thanks to the exclusive Suzuki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system and the highly efficient 4-2-1 exhaust with a revised muffler and heat shield.

Advanced electronics include an IMU, adjustable traction control, the Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, plus the GSX-R1000R–specific Motion Track Anti-Lock Brake** and Launch Control Systems to increase street and track-day performance.

The GSX-R1000R–specific, black background LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash. The unique GSX-R1000R logo on the tail alerts others that this motorcycle is something extraordinary.

Aerodynamic fairing houses a bright LED headlight with eyebrow position lights above the Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts that feed the engine’s electronic throttle bodies to boost top-end power.

The GSX-R1000 features an advanced Showa suspension combined with ABS-equipped Brembo T-drive front brake rotors, and four-piston calipers for extraordinary handling and to help stopping performance.

The GSX-R1000’s aerodynamic fairing houses a bright LED headlight and Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts that feed the engine and help increase top-end power.

GSX-R600 – The GSX-R600’s compact, powerful, four-cylinder engine promptly reacts when you twist the throttle, while its supremely refined suspension and brakes help provide precise, responsive handling. The superb ergonomics boosts control and comfort while the iconic GSX-R bodywork looks great under any of the three available paint schemes. For a rider considering a mid-size sportbike that flashes middleweight performance on the track or the street, there is only one choice: the Suzuki GSX-R600.

Three eye-catching paint schemes are available for the 2024 GSX-R600; Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or Pearl Brilliant White / Metallic Triton Blue schemes join the popular Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black paint combination

Key Features

The GSX-R600’s compact, fuel-injected, 599cc, four-cylinder engine delivers a rush of power from idle to redline. Located between the frame’s spars, the engine’s top end is canted forward to improve cylinder head charging for increased power output.

The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider adjust the engine’s power delivery to suit the riding conditions.

The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis in a way that balances light weight and strength. The engine is suspended below the frame to keep mass low and the wheelbase short to promote nimble handling.

The Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to help deliver exceptional handling.

Twin Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brake calipers grasp fully floating 310 mm stainless steel brake rotors.

Standard

GSX-S1000 – The 2024 GSX-S1000 remains the performance standard for naked sportbikes by providing superb controllability, agility, and power for an exciting and rewarding riding experience. The long-stroke GSX-R1000 based engine and nimble chassis combined with sharp, angular styling establish the GSX-S1000 as a naked streetfighter ready to turn heads and own the streets. The GSX-R-based engine is exposed as a clear message to others that this motorcycle makes great peak power with a broad torque curve that delivers street-dominating performance.

Two available body colors, including Suzuki’s popular Metallic Triton Blue with white accents or the new Metallic Matte Sword Silver with red accents, combine with modern logos to help position the 2024 GSX-S1000 as the sport’s dominant naked sportbike not only in performance but in styling as well.

Key Features

Led by a stacked mono-focus LED headlight assembly and bold, angular styling that includes MotoGP-inspired winglets, the GSX-S1000’s aggressive naked sportbike stance speaks of power and performance potential.

The 999cc, GSX-R-based engine produces high peak power with strong torque in the low- to mid-range that is smoothly controlled by Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies.

Upright streetfighter ergonomics, a twin-spar aluminum frame, and fully adjustable KYB suspension deliver controlled handling while braking comes from ABS-equipped** Brembo Monobloc brake calipers with dual, 310mm floating brake rotors.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) helps smooth shifting and engine braking while shifting has never been easier with the Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

The GSX-S1000 uses the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with a three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the five-mode Advanced Traction Control* System plus the popular Easy Start and Low RPM Assist systems.

GSX-8S – Swing a leg over the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8S and let your riding speak volumes. Engineered from the ground up as an innovative path for Suzuki, the GSX-8S is a naked street fighter with a robust engine, an agile chassis, a suite of rider aids, plus stunning looks with a smart price that’s a statement to your brilliance. The GSX-8S is the ideal response to rider demands in the mid-size naked street bike category.

A color 5-inch TFT LCD multifunction instrument panel provides the rider access and on-the-fly control over the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) suite of advanced electronic control systems that includes Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, the Suzuki Traction Control System*, and Suzuki’s Bi-Directional Quick Shift system. Plus, the rider can enjoy that control in a sporty, yet ergonomically comfortable riding position.

Select from Suzuki’s vibrant Pearl Cosmic Blue, classy Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black paint scheme or the new Glass Matte Mechanical Grey – each featuring unique logos that help identify the sport’s newest naked sportbike.

Key Features

Compact 776cc parallel-twin engine uses a 270-degree firing order for strong torque production and is equipped with Suzuki’s exclusive Cross Balancer system for smooth operation.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) smooths shifting and engine braking, while shifting has never been easier with the Bi-directional Quick Shift system.

High-quality KYB suspension delivers controlled handling while ABS-equipped** NISSIN radial-mounted 4-piston brake calipers with dual brake rotors provide controlled stopping power.

The GSX-8S uses the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) with a three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the four-mode Advanced Traction Control System* plus the popular Easy Start & Low RPM Assist systems.

Adventure

V-STROM 1050DE & 1050DE ADVENTURE – The 2024 V-STROM 1050DE models are engineered so you can conquer the unexpected. Continuing the reputation of a reliable sports adventure tourer, the V-STROM 1050DE delivers a stronger connection between rider and machine.

The V-STROM 1050DE’s proven V-twin engine rides in a chassis with significant ground clearance to accommodate 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-style wheels with Dunlop Adventure tires. Compared to the base V-STROM 1050, the DE has a longer rake and wheelbase for better handling on gravel roads and dirt trails, a longer suspension stroke to better absorb bumps on rough surfaces, as well as wide steel foot pegs and a large diameter tapered aluminum handlebar.

Thanks to the renowned Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), V-STROM 1050DE riders have even more comfort and control over varied terrain and conditions. The 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel clearly displays the S.I.R.S. settings that include a Gravel (G) mode in the Suzuki Traction Control System* and the ability to switch off the rear ABS**. The V-STROM 1050DE further emphasizes the aggressive look of its Suzuki Dakar-inspired styling with its unique front fender, aluminum engine protector, and rugged accessory bar.

Ready to explore to the ends of the earth, the V-STROM 1050DE Adventure is equipped with Suzuki’s rugged black aluminum side case set to carry your gear with ease while the LED fog lamp set lights up each new trail. The V-STROM 1050DE Adventure is available in Pearl Vigor Blue and Pearl Brilliant White body colors.

Coated with a Glass Sparkle Black/ Metallic Matte Black paint combination, the V-STROM 1050DE’s ADV-themed styling retains Suzuki’s original rally-beak look, paying homage to past Suzuki Dakar Rally bikes and the DR-Big large-displacement DualSport.

Key Features

Versatile enough for any ride, the 1037cc, V-twin engine produces great horsepower, all while retaining its strong pull in the lower-rpm range and good fuel economy.

Ready to go off-pavement, the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes a bi-directional quick shift system, a Gravel (G) mode in the Suzuki Traction Control* System and the ability to switch off the rear ABS**.

The 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel features a display that is clearly legible at nighttime or in bright sun. A USB port to the side of the instrument panel supplies power for smartphones or other accessories like a GPS.

The V-STROM 1050DE Adventure is travel-ready with rugged, 37L capacity black aluminum side cases and LED fog lights so all that needs to be done is planning when and where you to ride.

The long, fully adjustable, inverted fork holds radially mounted four-piston brake calipers that grasp dual brake rotors mounted to a 21-inch spoke-style front wheel carrying a Dunlop TRAILMAX MIXTOUR Adventure tire.

V-STROM 1050 – The 2024 V-STROM 1050 maintains its reputation as a reliable sports adventure tourer that delivers a stronger connection between rider and machine. Thanks to the advanced electronics of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), V-STROM 1050 riders have even more comfort and control over varied roads and conditions.

As a more road-conquering option, the V-STROM 1050 features cast aluminum wheels shod with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tire, and a large touring windscreen with handy quick-release height adjustment. The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes standard cruise control and Suzuki’s Bi-directional Quick Shift system. A full-color 5-inch TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel clearly displays the bike’s operating status and S.I.R.S. settings.

Finished with a new Glass Blaze Orange and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, the 2024 V-STROM 1050 brings the heart of the original V-Strom 1000 forward by combining the strengths of the previous generations while adopting new or updated features that intuitively help improve riding pleasure, comfort, and utility.

Key Features

Versatile enough for any ride, the 1037cc, V-twin engine produces great horsepower, all while retaining its strong pull in the lower-rpm range and good fuel economy.

Poised to support any riding mission, the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) includes cruise control, a Bi-directional Quick Shift System, as well as the Motion Track Brake System that allows ABS** activation when the bike is leaning into a corner.

A full-color, 5-inch TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel features a display that is clearly legible at nighttime or in bright sun. A USB port to the side of the instrument panel supplies power for smartphones or other accessories like a GPS.

The fully adjustable, inverted fork holds radially-mounted four-piston brake calipers that grasp dual brake rotors mounted to a 19-inch cast-aluminum front wheel as the 17-inch rear wheel rides in an aluminum swingarm controlled by a link-style shock adsorber complete with a hand-operated, hydraulic spring preload adjuster.

V-STROM 650XT & 650XT ADVENTURE – Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy. Suzuki’s engineering accomplishments also include low weight and a trim chassis, creating a V-STROM 650XT that is versatile, controllable, and financially accessible. This year’s V-STROM 650XT uses the popular Glass Sparkle Black color with new gray and gold graphics that complement the gold-anodized rims on the tubeless, spoke-style wheels.

The V-STROM 650XT wears Suzuki’s popular Glass Sparkle Black bodywork with gold-anodized aluminum rims on the spoke-style wheels with tubeless radial dual-sport tires, hand guards, and a protective lower engine cowl.

The V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE is clad with Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Brilliant White paint with blue graphics, rugged spoke-style wheels with blue-anodized aluminum rims that carry tubeless radial dual-sport tires, hand guards, and a protective lower engine cowl. The V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE is ready to carry the gear you need as it is equipped with Suzuki’s ADV-style, 37-liter black aluminum side cases.

Key Features

Liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers strong torque in the low- to mid-rpm range yet provides a strong rush of high-rpm power that is ideal for any riding mission.

Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System*, Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist feature, plus ABS** technology make a great motorcycle incredible.

ADV fairing, with vertically stacked headlights and adjustable windshield, houses a multi-function, illumination-adjustable instrument panel that delivers a wealth of information.

The strong and light chassis has integrated mount points for Suzuki’s accessory family of V-Strom luggage that is easy to clip on and off, keeping the motorcycle trim until it is time for touring.

Other V-STROM 650XT ADVENTURE features include a handlebar cross-brace that is an excellent foundation to mount accessories like a GPS, plus mirror extensions to help you see more of what is behind you.

V-STROM 650 – Renowned for versatility, reliability, and value, Suzuki’s V-Strom 650 models have attracted many riders who use their motorcycles for touring, commuting, or a fun ride when the spirit moves them. Continuing the V-Strom family tradition of being a fun and logical motorcycle to buy and ride, the 650’s engine delivers stellar performance and great fuel economy. The 2024 V-Strom 650 is an adventure bike that’s greater than the sum of its parts, offering versatility and reliability like no other bike in its class.

Coated in Solid Iron Gray paint, the effective fairing with vertically stacked headlights, adjustable windshield, and iconic Suzuki DR-Big styling adds true adventure style and real-world function.

2024 Suzuki VSTROM 650

Key Features

Light, ten-spoke cast wheels are shod with Adventure-spec Bridgestone Battlax 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless radial tires for all-around good performance.

Liquid-cooled, 645cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine delivers strong torque in the low- to mid-rpm range, yet provides a strong rush of high-rpm power that’s ideal for any riding mission.

Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System*, Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist feature, plus ABS** technology make a great motorcycle really incredible.

Spring-preload-adjustable 43mm front forks and link-type rear suspension are combined with a rebound damping adjustment and hand-operated spring preload adjuster.

Scooter

Burgman 400 – Unmatched as the sport’s premium scooter, the 2024 Suzuki Burgman 400 brings an unequaled combination of styling, technical, and rider features that affirm its superiority over competitors. The slim and sharp styling is coated in a Metallic Matte Sword Silver paint scheme with blue wheels that further emphasize the Burgman’s luxury performance appearance.

The Burgman’s strong and responsive 400cc engine uses a carefully designed camshaft profile and Suzuki’s dual-spark technology ignition system, while offering good fuel economy. Like the systems used on Suzuki’s Hayabusa and GSX-S1000GT, the Burgman features a rider-selectable Traction Control* system that helps offer the rider peace of mind and excellent road-holding ability in a variety of road conditions. Suzuki’s Easy Start System is a standard Burgman feature, so a momentary press of the starter button fires the engine, while the precise fuel injection system maintains a steady, smooth idle under all conditions.

Blending unmatched styling, engine, and chassis performance, along with confidence-inspiring rider aids, the Suzuki Burgman 400 continues to be the premium scooter of choice for riders of all experience levels.

2024 Suzuki Burgman 400

Key Features

Smooth running, fuel-injected, DOHC, 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine powers a seamless, CVT automatic transmission.

The standard Easy Start and Traction Control* systems can be monitored from the updated instrument panel.

Sporty and slim bodywork with a Metallic Matte Sword Silver paint scheme and advanced LED lighting.

Spacious under-seat storage and two front compartments with a DC power outlet provide a variety of cargo-carrying options.

Superb stopping power from the triple-disc brakes with standard Suzuki Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)**

Like all Suzuki motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and scooters, these 2024 Suzuki products may be enhanced with a variety of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, specifically designed for each model, and aimed at further enhancing the riding and ownership experience. For more information on these and all Suzuki motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, scooters, parts, and accessories, please click to suzukicycles.com.

For complete features and specifications please click to each model-specific page on suzukicycles.com.