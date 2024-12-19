Ducati reveals limited edition Panigale at Miami’s Art Basel show

Ducati recently revealed a tribute to all things, “Made in Italy” with the unveiling of the Panigale V4 Tricolore in Miami. The global premiere of the exclusive motorcycle was unveiled to the public with an off-site event, with the participation of partner Eataly, during Art Basel week in Miami Beach, one of the most prestigious art shows in the world.

The collector’s bike, produced in a limited capacity of 1,000 numbered units, reinterprets the livery of the 1984 750 F1, a bike that began exactly forty years ago. A Tricolore livery that in the following years was dedicated to the most prestigious versions of Ducati Superbikes since the first 851 Desmoquattro in 1988.

2025 Panigale V4 S Tricolore. (Photos: Ducati Motor Holding)

For Ducati, the Panigale V4 Tricolore is the latest innovation of 2024. It has been an incredible year, in which the Borgo Panigale-based company has won the MotoGP Riders’ and Manufacturers’ titles for the third time in a row, coming close to total domination with 19 victories out of 20 grand prix. Added to this are the World Manufacturers’ title in Superbike, the Riders’ title in Supersport, and the Italian title on debut with the 450 MX in Italian Motocross.

There were also many national victories, including the Italian Superbike and the U.S. Superbike, which marked Ducati’s return to victory in the U.S. after 30 years. Last but not least, the historic successes in the Japanese Superbike Championship of the Panigale V4 managed by the Kagayama team.

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock attended this world premiere alongside Ducati Motor Holding Vice President Global Sales Francesco Milicia and Director Strategy & Style Center Andrea Ferraresi, who said, “In Miami and at Art Basel in particular, we feel at home. Ducati is the only motorcycle brand able to combine sophisticated technology and sensual beauty, but also to break out of the typical schemes of sport liveries to create works of art, using the motorcycle as a canvas.”

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock (right) alongside Ducati Motor Holding Vice President Global Sales Francesco Milicia and Director Strategy & Style Center Andrea Ferraresi, unveiled the limited edition Panigale at Miami’s Art Basel show.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore, proudly designed by Drudi Performance and the Centro Stile Ducati, is based on the new Panigale V4. Its white, red, and green livery, designed asymmetrically for the first time on the bike, celebrates the colors of the Italian flag by combining them with the black and white of the checkered flag, the symbol of victory, shown on the lower part of the fairing. The number plates with the number one on the front and the sides of the fairing resemble those of the sportiest and most sophisticated Ducatis, such as the Panigale V4 R or the Multistrada Pikes Peak.

For the first time in Ducati history, a Tricolore features components that improve its performance on the track, making this bike even more unique. The Panigale V4 Tricolore is equipped with five-spoke carbon fiber rims that reduce the weight by two pounds compared to the forged ones of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear.

The new Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first production bike in the world to be equipped with the Front Brake Pro front braking system, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm thick, which increase braking power and performance consistency. These discs, tested by Ducati Factory Riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are derived from the racing discs mounted in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits and are paired with Hypure calipers. The calipers feature an anthracite anodizing treatment and an oversized Brembo logo. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as in MotoGP and Superbike.

A dry clutch, adjustable footpegs in solid aluminum, and a GPS module complete the special equipment of the Tricolore. Anyone who wants to use the Panigale V4 Tricolore on the track will also have access to a racing tank cap in solid aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, an open clutch cover in carbon fiber, and a kit for removing the license plate holder, all supplied as standard. The experience of riding this collector’s bike will be even more special thanks to the Alcantara seat, the racing plexiglass, and the dedicated animation of the dashboard at key-on.

Each Tricolore is made unique by the engraved machined aluminum steering plate with the model’s name and unit number.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover, and is delivered in a special personalized box to match the livery. The model number is also shown on the aluminum plate of the ignition key. Finally, the uniqueness of the Tricolore is reinforced by the option, reserved for owners, to complete their look with a limited-edition helmet and jacket featuring a color scheme that echoes the motorcycle’s design. U.S. customers who purchase the bike will automatically receive helmets and jackets.

The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore will arrive at U.S. dealerships in April 2025. The MSRP of this limited-edition bike is $58,000 USD.